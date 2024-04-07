Genshin Impact 4.6 livestream codes: Release date, countdown, and more

The Special Program for the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.6 update is expected to be conducted on April 12, 2024, at 7 am (UTC-5). The show will be livestreamed on the game's official Twitch and YouTube channels. During the Special Program, the officials will reveal everything from the upcoming 4.6 update, including the banners, events, and new story quests, and showcase the new character.

Additionally, the livestream will drop three redemption codes that can be exchanged for several in-game rewards. This article will feature a countdown showing the time until the livestream, along with covering the available code rewards and a guide to redeem them in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 4.6 Special Program date and time

According to Genshin Impact's official Vietnam Facebook handle, the Special Program of the 4.6 update will be conducted on April 12, 2024. The usual time for the livestream is 7 am (UTC-5), so it is safe to assume this time will be the same.

Here's a universal countdown that shows the time until the version 4.6 livestream:

As mentioned earlier, the version 4.6 livestream will also drop three codes that can be redeemed for the following rewards:

Primogems x300

Hero's Wit x5

Mora x50000

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

The codes will be released at different time stamps of the Special Program so make sure not to miss it.

How to redeem the codes

A livestream code can be redeemed in three ways. The first option is to do so using the game's official website.

Redeeming a code on the website (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's a step-by-step guide to redeeming a code on the game's official website:

Go to the official website.

Click on Redeem Code on the main menu at the top.

Log in using your HoYoverse or game account details.

Select the server.

Type in the valid code and click on Redeem.

You can collect the reward from the mail next time you open the game.

Redeem code in the game (Image via HoYoverse)

The second method is to redeem the code via in-game settings:

Log in to the game.

Open Settings in the Paimon Menu.

Go to the Account section.

Click on Redeem Now.

Enter the code and click on Exchange.

The rewards will be sent to you via mail within 15 minutes.

Redeem the code on the HoYoLAB app (Image via HoYoverse)

The third option to redeem a code is to use the official HoYoLAB app. Once the codes are revealed during the livestream, all of them will appear on the app under Genshin Imapct's HoYo Guides section.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and guides.