Genshin Impact 4.6 livestream: Redemption codes and expiry time

Genshin Impact released three new redemption codes during the Special Program for the upcoming version 4.6 update. These codes are worth 300 Primogems and a few other minor in-game rewards. This is one of the few occasions when F2P players can obtain this much gacha currency in one go. That said, redemption codes have quite a short validity period, so Travelers are advised to redeem them as early as possible.

Here are all the livestream codes, rewards, and the exact expiration date and time. Travelers can also find a few other important details from the Genshin Impact 4.6 Special Program.

Genshin Impact 4.6 Special Program livestream code

Here's a list of all the Genshin Impact 4.6 livestream codes and rewards:

WTKBMBD8ZZRZ - Primogem x100 + Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Primogem x100 + Mystic Enhancement Ore x10 EAKA5BU9HHRM - Primogem x100 + Hero's Wit x5

- Primogem x100 + Hero's Wit x5 9B3AMTCQZYQ9 - Primogem x100 + Mora x50,000

The codes will expire on April 13, 2023, at 12:00 am (UTC-4). Below is a countdown that shows the time until they will remain valid.

Once the timer hits zero, the codes will become irredeemable and the rewards will no longer be obtainable. Thus, Travelers must use them immediately. Speaking of which, there are three methods to redeem a livestream code:

Redeeming code on the game's official website.

Redeeming code via in-game Settings.

Redeeming code on the HoYoLAB app.

Note that the HoYoLAB feature only works for livestream codes and not miscellaneous ones.

Other major livestream announcements

Version 4.6 banners

The banners for the upcoming 4.6 update have finally been announced. Here are all the 5-star characters that will be in the next patch:

Phase I (April 24, 2024)

Arlecchino (5-star Pyro)

(5-star Pyro) Lyney (5-star Pyro)

Phase II (May 14, 2024)

Wanderer (5-star Anemo)

(5-star Anemo) Baizhu (5-star Dendro)

The 4-star units will be revealed a couple of hours before the 4.6 update.

New 5-star weapon

Arlecchino's signature weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

A new 5-star Polearm called Crimson Moon's Semblance will be added in version 4.6. It is also Arlecchino's signature weapon and will be available in the first phase.

New regions

New areas in version 4.6 (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact 4.6 will have several new locations; the small island of Petrichor will finally be added. Interestingly, while being a part of Fontaine, it is located just outside the main Fontaine map. Additionally, a separate map of Remuria will be introduced and Travelers will also be able to access the long-awaited Bayda Harbor in Sumeru.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.