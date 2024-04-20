Genshin Impact 4.6 TCG update: Kuki Shinobu, Faruzan, and all new card details

Genshin Impact's upcoming 4.6 update will introduce a plethora of new items, including some fresh Genius Invokation TCG cards. The Genshin-themed TCG features several types of cards, with Character Cards being the most prominent among them, considering they are used to engage in battle.

Ever since Genius Invokation TCG was introduced in version 3.3, Genshin Impact has gradually released Character Cards for multiple beloved characters from the franchise. The developers have announced that Kuki Shinobua and Faruzan will finally get their own cards in the upcoming update alongside many others.

Let's look at the effects of the aforementioned Character Cards.

Genshin Impact 4.6 TCG update adds Kuki Shinobu, Faruzan, and other cards

The latest announcement from HoYoverse has revealed that several new cards will introduced to Genius Invokation TCG starting from Genshin Impact version 4.6. Let's look at all these upcoming additions:

Kuki Shinobu (Character Card)

(Character Card) Faruzan (Character Card)

(Character Card) Emperor of Fire and Iron (Character Card)

(Character Card) Abyss Herald: Wicked Torrents (Character Card)

(Character Card) To Ward Weakness (Talent Card)

(Talent Card) The Wondrous Path of Truth (Talent Card)

(Talent Card) Molten Mail (Talent Card)

(Talent Card) Surging Undercurrent (Talent Card)

(Talent Card) Rightful Reward (Equipment Card)

(Equipment Card) Amethyst Crown (Equipment Card)

(Equipment Card) Taroumaru (Support Card)

(Support Card) The White Glove and the Fisherman (Support Card)

(Support Card) Seirai Island (Support Card)

(Support Card) Underwater Treasure Hunt (Support Card)

(Support Card) Rainbow Macarons (Support Card)

Among these new Genius Invokation TCG cards, fans are certainly excited about the Character Cards for Kuki Shinobu and Faruzan.

Kuki Shinobu's TCG Card in Genshin Impact

Kuki Shinobu card (Image via HoYoverse)

Similar to her in-game kit, Kuki Shinobu's Character Card in Genius Invokation TCG is focused on applying Electro and healing. Here are the effects of her abilities:

Normal Attack - Shinobu's Shadowsword: Deals 2 Physical damage.

Deals 2 Physical damage. Elemental Skill - Sanctifying Ring: Summons a "Grass Ring of Sanctification" and inflicts 2 damage to herself if she has 8 or more HP. When the Grass Ring is active, it deals 1 Electro damage to enemies upon switching characters. Also, it heals the character with the most damage by 1 HP.

Summons a "Grass Ring of Sanctification" and inflicts 2 damage to herself if she has 8 or more HP. When the Grass Ring is active, it deals 1 Electro damage to enemies upon switching characters. Also, it heals the character with the most damage by 1 HP. Elemental Burst - Gyoei Narukami Kariyama Rite: Deals 4 Electro damage and recovers 2 HP for the active character.

Faruzan's TCG Card in Genshin Impact

Faruzan card (Image via HoYoverse)

Faruzan's Character Card looks plenty exciting as her Elemental Skill and Burst boast two-fold abilities. Let's look at what they do:

Normal Attack - Parthian Shot: Deals 2 Physical damage.

Deals 2 Physical damage. Elemental Skill - Wind Realm of Nasamjnin: Deals 3 Anemo damages and marks the character with the Manifest Gale status effect. Under its effects, whenever you use a charged attack, it requires 1 less Unaligned Element to perform. Moreover, it converts the damage to Anemo damage and targets the enemy with Pressurized Collapse. At the end of each turn, the enemy afflicted with Pressurized Collapse becomes the active character.

Deals 3 Anemo damages and marks the character with the Manifest Gale status effect. Under its effects, whenever you use a charged attack, it requires 1 less Unaligned Element to perform. Moreover, it converts the damage to Anemo damage and targets the enemy with Pressurized Collapse. At the end of each turn, the enemy afflicted with Pressurized Collapse becomes the active character. Elemental Burst - The Wind's Secret Ways: Deals 1 Anemo damage and summons Dazzling Polyhedron. When the summon is onfield, it deals 1 Anemo damage during the end phase. Furthermore, the opponent's characters take +1 Anemo damage when attacked.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

