Genshin Impact 4.6 Wanderer banner countdown, 4-stars, and weapons

Wanderer will return in the second phase of the Genshin Impact 4.6 update for his second rerun. His banner will go live on May 14, 2024, and will be available for 21 days. Note that Wanderer will first arrive on the Asian server, followed by European, and then America. The developers have also disclosed the 4-star units and weapons that will be featured on the Event Wishes during the second half.

This article will cover the Wanderer's banner release timings for all three servers and list all the characters and weapons available in the second phase of Genshin Impact 4.6.

Genshin Impact 4.6 Wanderer banner 4-star units and other weapons

Here's a list of all the 4-star characters who will be featured on Wanderer's banner during the second half of Genshin Impact 4.6:

Faruzan (4-star Anemo)

(4-star Anemo) Layla (4-star Cryo)

(4-star Cryo) Beidou (Dendro)

All three 4-star units are solid pulls, especially Faruzan since she is an amazing support for an Anemo DPS like Wanderer.

Below is the list of all the weapons that will be available on the Epitome Invocation Event Wish in version 4.6:

Tulaytullah's Remembrance (5-star Catalyst)

(5-star Catalyst) Jadefall's Splendor (5-star Catalyst)

(5-star Catalyst) Prospector's Drill (4-star Polearm)

(4-star Polearm) Range Gauge (4-star Bow)

(4-star Bow) Favonius Sword (4-star Sword)

(4-star Sword) Rainslasher (4-star Claymore)

(4-star Claymore) Sacrificial Fragments (4-star Catalyst)

Tulaytullah's Remembrance is a good 5-star weapon and a great Catalyst option for many characters in Genshin Impact. However, pulling on this banner can be slightly risky because there is a chance of getting Jadefall's Splendor, which may not be the best option for most units in the game.

Countdown to Wanderer's banners in all three major regions

Asia

Wanderer's banner will be released on May 14, 2024, at 6 pm (UTC+8), meaning travelers in the Asian server will be the first to welcome him. Here's the countdown that shows the exact time left until his second rerun:

Europe

Wanderer's second rerun banner will be available in the EU server on May 14, 2024, at 6 pm (UTC+1). The countdown below shows the exact time players in Europe must wait for his arrival:

America

Travelers on the American server will be the last to welcome Wanderer for his second rerun. His banner will be available on May 14, 2024, at 6 pm (UTC-5). Below is the countdown showing the time until his arrival on NA:

As mentioned, Wanderer's banner will be available only for 21 days, meaning it will end on June 4, 2024.

