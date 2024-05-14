Genshin Impact 4.6 Windtrace event guide for Hunter and Rebel

The Genshin Impact 4.6 update has released a new event called the Windtrace: Seekers and Strategy. It is a rerun event where four players enter a Co-Op mode to play a game of hide and seek, and most old players might already be familiar with it. However, this edition of Windtrace has introduced some new rules and mechanics for both the Hunter and Rebels.

This article will briefly guide you on how to play the new Genshin Impact Windtrace event as the Hunter and Rebels.

Genshin Impact Windtrace event: Hunter guide

Hunter must capture all three Rebels within the time limit (Image via HoYoverse)

During the Windtrace event, you will join a Co-Op mode with three other players and randomly receive the role of a Hunter or a Rebel. As the former, you must capture all the Rebels and stop them from repairing four Signaling Devices within the time limit to win the round.

You can select different skills (Image via HoYoverse)

You can also pick special skills as the Hunter that will help you capture the Rebels more efficiently. For example, Mysterious Hunch and Imprisoning Curse are two amazing skills that work well together. Using these abilities will allow you to restrain a Rebel at one spot for 40 seconds and reveal the direction of their location, giving you enough time to capture them.

Successfully capturing all the Rebels will end the round with your victory and you will receive Windtrace Coins, which will unlock Primogem rewards.

Genshin Impact Windtrace event: Rebel guide

A Rebel must repair the Signaling Devices (Image via HoYoverse)

As a Rebel, your primary goal is to repair any four of the six Signaling Devices on the map without getting caught by the Hunter. Speaking of which, unlike the previous editions of the Windtrace event, each Rebel will get two lives, making it easier for the Rebels to win.

To repair the Signaling Device, you must interact with it and stay still. It is important to note that the repair progress will halt if you move away. That said, if a Hunter gets close, you can run away and return to the Signaling Device later to continue from where you left. On a related note, you can also increase the repair progress rate by working with another Rebel on the same device.

Successfully repairing four Signaling Devices will end the round with your victory secured in the Genshin Impact 4.6 update's Windtrace event.

