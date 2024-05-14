How to win as Hunter in Genshin Impact 4.6 Windtrace event

The Windtrace event is finally back in the Genshin Impact 4.6 update with new rules and mechanics. It is one of the most popular events in the game, where four players enter a Co-Op mode and play a game of hide and seek. There is one Hunter and three Rebels in each round, and the former has to catch all the other three participants within the time limit without letting them fix the signaling devices.

This article will provide a few tips for the Hunter to win the game and capture all the Rebels in the Genshin Impact 4.6 update's Windtrace event.

Goal as a Hunter in the Genshin Impact Windtrace event

As a Hunter, you must catch all the Rebels (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned, Windtrace is a game of hide and seek between one Hunter and three Rebels. Note that the role of each player is assigned randomly. As a Hunter, your primary goal is to catch all the Rebels within the time limit, while preventing them from fixing the Signaling Devices on the map. Here are some tips for you to win as a Hunter in the Genshin Impact Windtrace event:

1) Choose the appropriate character

Go for a tall character (Image via HoYoverse)

Choosing the right character in the Windtrace event is very important. This applies to both Hunter and Rebels. Since you will be running around a lot, it is advised that you pick someone taller like Zhongli and Neuvillette since it will help you run faster and consume less stamina compared to someone shorter like Klee and Qiqi.

2) Choose the best skill combos

Select these skills in the Windtrace event (Image via HoYoverse)

As a Hunter, you can use up to three skills while chasing the Rebels. It is recommended that you choose them wisely. For example, you can pick Mysterious Hunch as your first skill (NA), which briefly shows the directions in which all the Rebels are located.

Next, you can select Imprisoning Curse as your third skill (Q). This ability randomly dispels the disguise of one Rebel and imprisons them inside a blue box for 40 seconds. This skill works perfectly with the Mysterious Hunch to locate the restrained Rebel and catch them.

3) Return to Signaling Devices

Keep checking up on the Signaling Devices (Image via HoYoverse)

After capturing a Rebel near a Signaling Device, it is recommended that you return to its location frequently since it is likely that other Rebels will also return to the same device and complete the repair progress. Do not forget to check on other devices since the Rebels need to repair at least four to win the round.

4) Scout better

Scout the area (Image via HoYoverse)

Scouting the map and checking up on the repair progress of all the Signaling Devices simultaneously from an elevated place is also recommended. Furthermore, you might also spot a Rebel relocating and catch them.

This completes the guide on how to win as a Hunter in the Genshin Impact Windtrace event. You can obtain Windtrace Coins during the event and unlock several in-game items, including Primogem rewards.

