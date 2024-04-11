Genshin Impact 4.7 leaks hint at Clorinde's release

Clorinde is one of the key characters from the Fontaine region in Genshin Impact. Ever since she first appeared in the game's narrative, she has amassed a significant following amongst fans, with many eagerly awaiting her debut. Recent leaks from hxg_diluc and fullstopchan have revealed that it may not be long before she becomes playable.

Clorinde is the Champion Duelist of Fontaine and is often regarded as one of the strongest characters in the story. Many expect her fearsome fighting abilities to translate into a powerful playable character, and as such they are saving Primogems to prepare for her arrival.

For curious fans, this article will cover the latest leaks about Clorinde's possible release in Genshin Impact.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact 4.7 leaks hint at Clorinde and two other character releases

According to brand-new information from prominent leakers, hxg_diluc and fullstopchan, Clorinde may debut in Genshin Impact's 4.7 update, scheduled to release on April 22, 2024. She is known to wield an Electro vision in the game and use a sword as her weapon of choice.

Moreover, the leakers also disclosed that aside from Clorinde, two new characters may also debut in version 4.7. Let's take a look at all the rumored units:

Clorinde (5-star Electro Sword)

(5-star Electro Sword) Sigewinne (5-star Hydro Bow)

(5-star Hydro Bow) Sethos (4-star bow)

While Clorinde and Sigewinne are expected to be 5-star characters, it is possible that Sethos may be of the 4-star rarity in Genshin Impact. If the information holds true, players can expect them to have either of the following release dates, depending on whether they appear in the patch's first or second phase:

Version 4.7 Phase I banners: June 5, 2024 - June 26, 2024

June 5, 2024 - June 26, 2024 Version 4.7 Phase II banners: June 26, 2024 - July 16, 2024

Clorinde with the Traveler and Paimon (Image via YouTube/NoxxisGaming)

However, it is recommended to take this information with a grain of salt, as HoYoverse has yet to confirm this information. It is expected that the developers may officially reveal the characters for the Genshin Impact 4.7 update via drip marketing on April 22, 2024, ahead of version 4.6's release.

The drip marketing post will provide several new pieces of information about Clorinde, including her title, constellation, backstory, and more.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.