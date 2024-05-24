Genshin Impact 4.7 livestream codes and expiry time

HoYoverse will host a Special Program livestream for the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.7 update on May 24, 2024, at 8:00 am (UTC-4). The show will be premiered on the title's official Twitch and YouTube channels at the same time. During the Special Program, the officials will share details about the upcoming content in version 4.7. Additionally, the livestream will drop three codes worth 300 Primogems.

This article will feature a countdown showing the exact time until version 4.7 livestream. Travelers can also find the reward details and code expiration timings below.

Genshin Impact 4.7 livestream codes, countdown, and rewards

As mentioned, the Special Program for the upcoming version 4.7 update will begin on May 24, 2024, at 8:00 am (UTC-4). Here's a universal countdown that shows the exact time until the livestream:

Travelers interested in watching the version 4.7 Special Program can head to the game's official Twitch or YouTube channels. During the livestream, the officials will drop three unique codes at different time stamps. Here are all three:

US2VLGSXCAT9 - 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement ore

- 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement ore 6A2ULZTFVBCV - 100 Primogems, 5 Hero's Wit

- 100 Primogems, 5 Hero's Wit BS3DLYAFVAUH - 100 Primogems, 50000 Mora

Based on past trends, the livestream codes will likely expire on May 24, 2024, at 11:00 pm (UTC-5), meaning it will become invalid within a day. Therefore, it is advised that players redeem the codes as early as possible.

How to redeem livestream codes

There are three ways to redeem livestream codes. Here's a brief guide on each method.

Redeem Genshin Impact livestream codes on the official website

Redeeming the code on the website (Image via HoYoverse)

The first method is to redeem the code on the game's official website. Follow these steps to get the rewards:

Click here to visit the code redemption page.

Log in using your game account details.

Select the server.

Enter the valid code and click on Redeem.

The rewards will be sent to your in-game mail and you can collect them the next time you open the game.

Redeem Genshin Impact livestream codes via in-game settings

Redeeming code via game settings (Image via HoYoverse)

Another option is to redeem the codes via in-game settings. Here are the steps:

Press Esc (open Paimon Menu) and Click Settings.

Go to the Account section and click on Redeem Now.

Type the code and press Exchange.

Open the mail to collect the rewards.

Redeem Genshin Impact livestream codes on HoYoLAB

One-click redeem code on HoYoLAB (Image via HoYoverse)

Another great option is opening the HoYoLAB app and claiming rewards under the HoYo Guides sections.

