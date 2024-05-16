Genshin Impact 4.7 livestream expectations and leaks

The Genshin Impact 4.7 update will go live in less than three weeks and HoYoverse is expected to host its Special Program on May 24, 2024. During the livestream, the officials will share all the information related to the upcoming 4.7 patch, which includes the banners, events, quests, and other relevant content. Additionally, the livestream will drop three redemption codes, worth 300 Primogems.

This article will cover everything players can expect in the Genshin Impact 4.7 Special Program livestream, as per the leaks.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

All expected announcements in Genshin Impact 4.7 livestream

New character showcase

Sigewinne, Clorinde, and Sethos (Image via HoYoverse)

On April 22, 2024, HoYoverse confirmed that the Genshin Impact 4.7 update will release Sigewinne, Clorinde, and Sethos as the new playable characters. During the livestream, the officials will showcase these units and their gameplay.

Version 4.7 Character and Weapon Event Wishes

Clorinde, Alhaitham, Furina, and Sigewinne (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the expected banners in version 4.7, as per leaks from reliable sources:

Phase I (June 5, 2024)

Clorinde (5-star Electro)

(5-star Electro) Alhaitham (5-star Dendro)

(5-star Dendro) Sethos (4-star Electro)

Phase II (June 25, 2024)

Sigewinne (5-star Hydro)

(5-star Hydro) Furina (5-star Hydro)

Travelers can also look forward to three new weapons in the upcoming 4.7 update. Here's a list:

Absolution (5-star Sword)

(5-star Sword) Pouring Heartstrings (5-star Bow)

(5-star Bow) Cloudforged (4-star Bow)

Absolution is Clorinde's signature weapon and will be available during the first half. Meanwhile, Pouring Heartstrings is Sigewinne's signature Bow, which will be on rate up during the second half. Lastly, Cloudforged is a new 4-star Bow, which will be given away as a free reward in the flagship event.

New Quests

Based on the beta leaks, Clorinde and Sigewinne will likely get new Story Quests in version 4.7. Travelers will get to meet a lot of old friends during the quest. Furthermore, it is speculated that a new Act in the Fontaine Archon Quest featuring Dainsleif will be added to the game.

Redemption codes

Primogems and other rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

The livestream will drop three new codes. They can be redeemed for rewards worth 300 Primogems, 50000 Mora, and other in-game items. It should be noted that the redemption codes usually expire within a day so Travelers are advised to use them as soon as possible.

New endgame content

It is speculated that Genshin Impact 4.7 might introduce a new recurring endgame content called the Imaginarium Theater. It is similar to the Spiral Abyss and will likely refresh once every month. More official details will be revealed during the livestream.

Events

Expand Tweet

Here is a list of all the events expected to be in Genshin Impact 4.7, as per leaks via @Genshin_Intel:

Water cannon shooter

Mobs vs Mobs tower defense

A minigame similar to Supermario

Kill-with-mechanics event

It is worth adding that four new character cards will be added to the Genius Invokation TCG in version 4.7.

