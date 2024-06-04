Genshin Impact 4.7 maintenance starting and ending time

HoYoverse has confirmed the release date for the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.7 update. The server maintenance will begin on June 5, 2024, at 6 AM (UTC+8) and is estimated to last five hours, meaning the new patch will be available by 11 AM (UTC+8). Version 4.7 will release a new Archon Quest Chapter titled Bedtime Story in which the Traveler will finally reunite their sibling.

Naturally, players are excited to do the quest and might be curious about the maintenance schedule in their region. Thus, this article will cover the Genshin Impact server downtime starting and ending timings for some of the major regions.

Genshin Impact 4.7 server maintenance schedule

Expand Tweet

Trending

As mentioned, the Genshin Impact 4.7 server maintenance will begin on June 5, 2026, at 6 am (UTC+8). The downtime is expected to last five hours, so the new patch will be released at 11 am (UTC+8) across all the servers simultaneously.

Since the exact timings for the server downtime will vary for each player because of different time zones, here is a list of starting and ending timings for the version 4.7 maintenance:

NA (June 4, 2024)

Pacific Daylight Time: 3 PM- 8 PM,

Mountain Daylight Time: 4 PM- 9 PM

Central Daylight Time: 5 PM- 10 PM

Eastern Daylight Time: 6 PM- 11 PM

EU (June 4-5, 2024)

Western European Summer Time: 11 PM- 4 AM

Central European Summer Time: 12 AM- 5 AM

Eastern European Summer Time: 1 AM- 6 AM

Asia (June 5, 2024)

India Standard Time: 3:30 AM- 8:30 AM

China Standard Time: 6 AM- 11 AM

Japanese Standard Time: 7 AM- 12 PM

Korea Standard Time: 7 AM- 12 PM

Some players might also prefer a universal countdown, so here's one:

This countdown shows the exact time left until the release of version 4.7. Since the phase one banner will be available as soon as the update is live, the timer above applies to that as well.

Once the maintenance is over, Travelers will also receive 600 Primogems as compensation from the developers, which can be collected from the in-game mailbox.

Genshin Impact 4.7 banners

Expand Tweet

Here's a list of all the characters who will be featured on the banners during the first phase of Genshin Impact 4.7:

Alhaitham (5-star Dendro)

Clorinde (5-star Electro)

Bennett (4-star Pyro)

Sethos (4-star Electro)

Thoma (4-star Pyro)

Below is a list of weapons in the first half:

Absolution (5-star Sword)

Light of Foliar Incision (5-star Sword)

The Stringless (4-star Bow)

Lithic Spear (4-star Polearm)

The Widsith (4-star Catalyst)

Favonius Greatsword (4-star Claymore)

Favonius Sword (4-star Sword)

Clorinde's signature weapon, Absolution, and Alhaitham's signature, Light of Foliar Incision will be available for a limited time. Both are good Swords with a huge CRIT DMG bonus.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback