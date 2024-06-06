Genshin Impact 4.8 leaks overview: Simulanka map, Emilie, weapon, free 4-star, and more

The Genshin Impact 4.8 update will likely be a major one. The developers have confirmed that a new playable character named Emilie will debut in this patch. Furthermore, several beta leaks obtained from Hakush.in — a site where unofficial but reliable information can be found — hint at a new summer event supposedly called Summertide Scales and Tales. The developers are expected to release a new map for this flagship event.

Leaks suggest the event could offer a 4-star character for free and introduce two new skins. This article will cover everything Travelers can look forward to in the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.8 update, as per leaks.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.8 leaks hint at a new event map, weapon, character skins, and more

New character - Emilie

Trending

Emilie is a Dendro character (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact 4.8 will release only one new character named Emilie. She is a renowned perfumer in Fontaine and has been confirmed to be a Dendro unit. Based on unofficial information from the update's beta, she is expected to be a 5-star character and a Polearm user.

New weapon

The beta leaks on Hakush.in also hint at a new 5-star Polearm called the Lumidouce Elegy. It is speculated to be Emilie's signature weapon. The Polearm has a good CRIT Rate second stat and provides a decent amount of ATK% and DMG bonuses from its passive.

Events

Expand Tweet

Here is a list of events expected to be in version 4.8, courtesy of @Genshin_Intel, an account known by many in the community for providing unofficial but often accurate information:

Summertide Scales and Tides (flagship)

Bing-Bang Finchball event rerun

Light novel photography event rerun

Energy Amplifier event rerun

Three old minor events are expected to rerun, each rewarding 420 Primogems. In addition, a new flagship event called Summertide Scales and Tales will be available. It is worth adding that this event will also give away one copy of Kirara for free as a reward.

New event map

HomDGCat on Reddit has leaked an image of the rumored area in Genshin Impact 4.8. This is a reliable leaker that usually leaks Spiral Abyss lineups. The map is supposedly called Simulanka, and its details are similar to that of Fontaine. Looking at the map, it will likely feature underwater swimming as well. Note that this area will be available only during version 4.8.

New character skins

Nilou and Kirara (Image via HoYoverse)

According to several reliable sources, including Videre Leaks — who was away for a while — Nilou and Kirara are expected to get new character skins. It is speculated that both costumes will likely be 4-star items. Since Kirara is a 4-star unit, her skin will likely be available for free during the event.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback