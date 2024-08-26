Genshin Impact 5.0 maintenance schedule and server downtime duration

Genshin Impact 5.0 will be released on August 28, 2024, and the developers have revealed the server maintenance schedule for the version update. The downtime will begin as usual at 6 am (UTC+8) across all the servers and is estimated to last for five hours. Once the maintenance is over, Travelers can enjoy all the new content, including Natlan and the new Archon Quest.

This article will cover the server maintenance schedule for the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.0 updates.

Genshin Impact 5.0 server maintenance schedule

The maintenance for the new version 5.0 update will begin on August 28, 2024, at 6 am (UTC+8). The downtime is expected to last around five hours, meaning that the new version will be released at 11 am (UTC+8).

Travelers curious about the version 5.0 maintenance timings can find server downtime schedules for different time zones below:

America (August 27, 2024)

Pacific Daylight Time: 3 pm - 8 pm

Mountain Daylight Time: 4 pm - 9 pm

Central Daylight Time: 5 pm - 10 pm

Eastern Daylight Time: 6 pm - 11 pm

Europe (August 27 - 28, 2024)

Western European Summer Time: 11 pm - 4 am

Central European Summer Time: 12 am - 5 am

Eastern European Summer Time: 1 am - 6 am

Asia (August 28, 2024)

India Standard Time: 3:30 am - 8:30 am

China Standard Time: 6 am - 11 am

Japanese Standard Time: 7 am - 12 pm

Korea Standard Time: 7 am - 12 pm

Once the servers are back up again, Travelers can check their in-game mailbox to collect the compensation of 600 Primogems. Additionally, Mualani and Kazuha's banners will be available as soon as the update goes live.

Also read: Genshin Impact 5.0 patch notes

Genshin Impact 5.0 Pre-installation Function now available

The pre-installation feature (Image via HoYoverse)

The Pre-installation Function for the upcoming version 5.0 update is now available on PC and mobile devices. PC users can download the files on the HoYoPlay launcher and mobile users should get them on the game's login screen. Meanwhile, PlayStation users don't have to do anything as the device will automatically start downloading if there's enough space.

Here are the file sizes on each device:

PC : 15 GB to 23 GB

: 15 GB to 23 GB Mobile : 2.5 GB to 3.5 GB

: 2.5 GB to 3.5 GB PlayStation: 31 GB to 73 GB

Travelers are advised to use the Pre-Installation Function and download the files in advance to speed up the update process once the servers go live.

