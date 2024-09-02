Genshin Impact 5.1 banners, reruns, and character release order leaked

New leaks have surfaced featuring the potential banners in Genshin Impact 5.1, which is expected to go live on October 9, 2024. The new Natlan update will release a new character named Xilonen from the Children of Echoes tribe. Additionally, there will be three other 5-star characters who will get a rerun banner in this update. Luckily, the leaks have shared the names of these units that Travelers can look forward to.

Players curious about the leaked character banners in the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.1 update can find more details below.

Note: The following information is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 5.1 banners and rerun characters leaked

According to the latest leaks via Hakush.in, here's a list of the 5-star characters who will be featured on the first phase banners of the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.1 update, expected to go live on October 9, 2024:

Xilonen (Geo 5-star - expected)

(Geo 5-star - expected) Chiori (5-star Geo)

Xilonen is the only new playable character in version 5.1. The beta leaks suggest that she is a 5-star unit and is expected to be in the first phase of the new update. Xilonen is rumored to be a Sword user with a ton of amazing abilities in her kit, including great exploration skill, healing, and resistance shred, making her a great support unit. Not only that, but she also seems to be a good sub-DPS unit.

Moreover, it is speculated that Chiori might get her first rerun alongside the new Geo character from the Children of Echoes.

Nahida and Hu Tao (Image via HoYoverse)

Meanwhile, the second phase of version 5.1, expected to begin on October 29, 2024, is rumored to bring back the following characters:

Nahida (5-star Dendro)

(5-star Dendro) Hu Tao (5-star Pyro)

Unsurprisingly, the new 5.1 update will feature an Archon banner as Nahida is expected to get her third rerun in the second phase. She is the best Dendro character in the game and Travelers who do not have her can use this opportunity to get her.

Lastly, Hu Tao might get her fourth rerun banner. This will be her long-awaited return since version 4.1. Hu Tao is an amazing Pyro DPS, so players looking for a good damage dealer can pull her.

Hakush.in is a reliable source that keeps all the latest info from the beta version, so the banner leaks are also likely credible.

