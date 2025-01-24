Genshin Impact 5.4 livestream codes release date and expiry time

The Genshin Impact 5.4 livestream will begin on January 24, 2025, at 7 am (UTC-5) on the game's official Twitch and YouTube channels. During the Special Program, the officials will reveal all the new content from the upcoming version update. Furthermore, the livestream will drop three codes that can be redeemed for in-game rewards including Primogems, Mora, Hero's Wit, and more.

This article will cover the Genshin Impact 5.4 livestream date and timings for the redemption codes and feature a countdown that shows the time left until the codes expire.

Genshin Impact 5.4 livestream codes release and expiry dates

The Genshin Impact 5.4 livestream will begin on January 24, 2025, at 7 am (UTC-5). The livestream codes will be revealed at three different points of the Special Program so make sure not to miss it. Listed below are all the rewards that players can obtain by redeeming the codes:

Primogem x300

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Hero's Wit x5

Mora x50,000

Here is a countdown that shows the time until the version 5.4 livestream begins:

Travelers can head to the game's official Twitch and YouTube channels before the timer hits zero to watch the Special Program for all the upcoming content and livestream codes.

Based on the validity of the previous livestream codes, version 5.4 livestream codes are expected to expire on January 26, 2025, at 11 pm (UTC-5). Travelers can check out the countdown below to check out the time left before the codes become invalid.

How to redeem livestream codes

Redeem codes on the website

Redeem code on the official website (Image via HoYoverse)

One way to redeem a code is to do it on the game's official website:

Click here to visit the official website.

Log in using the HoYoverse or in-game account.

Enter the valid code and press Redeem.

You can collect the freebies next time you open the game via the in-game mailbox.

Redeeming codes via in-game settings

Redeem code in the game (Image via HoYoverse)

Another option is to redeem the code directly in the game:

Open the Paimon Menu and go to Settings.

Click on Redeem Now in the Account section.

Enter the code and press Exchange.

Redeeming codes on the HoYoLAB app

Redeem codes on HoYoLAB (Image via HoYoverse/HoYoLAB app)

The last method to redeem a livestream code is to do it on the official HoYoLAB app. Go to the HoYo Guides section under Genshin Impact and click on redeem codes to get the freebies.

