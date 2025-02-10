Genshin Impact 5.4 maintenance and server downtime schedule

HoYoverse has officially announced the maintenance schedule for the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.4 update. Beginning on February 12, 2025, at 6 am (UTC+8), it will last five hours. The new version will go live after the server downtime ends although the exact release timings will vary for each player because of different time zones.

This article covers the complete Genshin Impact 5.4 update maintenance and server down schedule for different time zones.

Genshin Impact 5.4 update maintenance schedule

The Genshin Impact 5.4 update maintenance will begin on February 12, 2025, at 6 am (UTC+8), and end on February 12, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). The server downtime is estimated to last five hours during which, players won't be able to log into the game. Thus, completing any unfinished quest and using Resin beforehand is advised.

The exact maintenance timings may also vary for each player because of differences in time zones. Here is the Genshin Impact 5.4 server downtime schedule:

America (February 11, 2025)

Pacific Standard Time: 2 pm - 7 pm

Mountain Standard Time: 3 pm - 8 pm

Central Standard Time: 4 pm - 9 pm

Eastern Standard Time: 5 pm - 10 pm

Europe (February 11 - 12, 2025)

Greenwich Mean Time: 10 pm - 3 am

Central European Time: 11 pm - 4 am

Eastern European Time: 12 am - 5 am

Asia (February 12, 2025)

India Standard Time: 3:30 am - 8:30 am

China Standard Time: 6 am - 11 am

Japanese Standard Time: 7 am - 12 pm

Korea Standard Time: 7 am - 12 pm

Once the servers are back online, Travelers can check their in-game mailbox to claim the compensation. Moreover, the first phase banners will be available as soon as the new update goes live.

Version 5.4 pre-installation

Pre-installation is now available (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has also released the pre-installation function for the upcoming version 5.4 update. Travelers can use this feature to download some of the resource packages in advance and speed up the update process when the new version is live.

The pre-installation file size for version 5.4 are:

PC: 3 GB - 3.8 GB (3.7 GB to 4.2 GB space required to unzip)

Mobile: 1 GB - 1.6 GB

The download size isn't much this time, which shouldn't be surprising since version 5.4 is not a major update and does not feature any new map.

