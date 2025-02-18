Genshin Impact 5.5 drip marketing reveals Iansan, upcoming playable character

HoYoverse has officially announced that Iansan will be released in the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.5 update. She was the first Natlan character to be introduced in the Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview: Travail on YouTube and is finally becoming a playable unit. Iansan also played a significant role in the Archon Quest, so players should be familiar with her character and personality. Luckily, the drip marketing post has also shared some information on the subject.

This article will briefly discuss Iansan's drip marketing, her Element, and the expected release date in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 5.5 drip marketing reveals Iansan

HoYoverse has finally drip-marketed the new character for the Genshin Impact 5.5 update. The upcoming version will release Iansan of the Collective of Plenty tribe. She was first revealed in the Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview and played a significant role in the Natlan Archon Quest.

The official description on Iansan's drip marketing post by Varesa reads:

"Coach Iansan is my idol, the greatest fitness coach in all of Natlan! Everyone tells me I'm naturally talented, but without her guidance, I'd probably have wasted my talents on eating. Don't worry if you're new to exercising, she knows how to tailor her training to her students' needs! Oh, would you look at me yabbering away? How about I give you a flyer — Coach just so happens to be recruiting trainees!"

Varesa reveals that Iansan is her coach and idol. The former also claims that Iansan is the greatest fitness coach in all of Natlan. Without Iansan, she would've wasted her talents on eating. Varesa also mentions that Iansan always tailors her training based on her students' needs and she just so happens to be recruiting more trainees.

It is worth adding that HoYoverse has also already confirmed that Varesa will be released in version 5.5 as an Electro character. Interestingly, Iansan will also be an Electro unit, similar to her fellow tribemate.

Also read: Genshin Impact 5.5 characters leaked

Iansan's expected release date

Version 5.5 is likely to go live on March 26, 2025. Depending on the phase, Travelers can expect Iansan to be released on one of the following dates:

Phase I - March 26, 2025

Phase II - April 15, 2025

As of this writing, Iansan's rarity and weapon type are officially unknown, so Travelers must wait until the livestream for more information. Regardless, her banner will be available for three weeks and players will have enough time to finally pull her character.

