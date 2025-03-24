Genshin Impact 5.5 first phase banners: All characters and weapons

HoYoverse has officially announced the upcoming banners for the first phase of Genshin Impact 5.5. While information regarding the characters (both new and reruns) who would be featured in the next version was already revealed during the livestream held last week, details about the 4-stars characters and weapons that will be available to pull on the banners have now been announced as well.

Ad

Phase I of Genshin Impact 5.5 will see the release of a new 5-Star character, Varesa, who is an Electro wielder hailing from Natlan. Meanwhile, 5-star Anemo unit Xianyun will also have a rerun in the first phase of the upcoming patch. Read on for more details regarding all the characters and weapons that will be available in Phase I of Genshin Impact 5.5.

Genshin Impact 5.5 Phase I character and weapon banners

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Genshin Impact 5.5 first phase banners will be available from March 26, 2025, and will last until April 15, 2025. As mentioned, there will be two 5-star character banners, each featuring three 4-star characters alongside them. Simultaneously, the weapon banner will feature two limited 5-star weapons, along with other 4-star weapons.

Phase I character banners

Varesa and Xianyun are the featured 5-star characters in Phase I (Image via HoYoverse)

These are all the characters who will be featured in the Genshin Impact 5.5 phase I banners:

Ad

Varesa (new; 5-star Electro - Catalyst)

(new; 5-star Electro - Catalyst) Xianyun (5-star Anemo - Catalyst)

(5-star Anemo - Catalyst) Iansan (new; 4-star Electro - Polearm)

(new; 4-star Electro - Polearm) Gaming (4-star Pyro - Claymore)

(4-star Pyro - Claymore) Chevreuse (4-star Pyro - Polearm)

Two new characters will be released in phase I of Genshin Impact 5.5 — 5-star Electro character Varesa and 4-star Electro character Iansan. Both units hail from Natlan, meaning they have unique kits aligned with Natlan’s Nightsoul’s Blessing mechanism.

Meanwhile, this will be 5-star Anemo unit Xianyun’s first rerun since her initial release (in Genshin Impact 4.4).

Ad

Phase I weapon banner

Phase I weapon banner in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

The following weapons will be available during the first phase of Genshin Impact 5.5:

Ad

Vivid Notions (new; 5-star Catalyst - Varesa’s signature weapon)

(new; 5-star Catalyst - Varesa’s signature weapon) Crane’s Echoing Call (5-star Catalyst - Xianyun’s signature weapon)

(5-star Catalyst - Xianyun’s signature weapon) Sturdy Bone (4-star Sword)

(4-star Sword) Fruitful Hook (4-star Claymore)

(4-star Claymore) Mountain-Bracing Bolt (4-star Polearm)

(4-star Polearm) Waveriding Whirl (4-star Catalyst)

(4-star Catalyst) Flower-Wreathed Feathers (4-star Bow)

Players who wish to pull for Varesa or Xianyun can also try pulling for their signature weapons, as they are tailor-made for their kits and will greatly increase these characters’ damage/support potential.

Ad

Also read: Genshin Impact 5.5 release date, time and countdown

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates, and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.