The server downtime and maintenance schedule for the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.5 update has been officially announced by HoYoverse. Maintenance for the upcoming version will begin on March 26, 2025, at 6 am (UTC+8) and is estimated to last five hours. Thereafter, version 5.5 will go live on March 26, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8).

During the maintenance, all servers for the game will be offline. Thus, players are advised to schedule their in-game tasks/dailies accordingly before this.

Genshin Impact 5.5 will feature two new characters — 5-star Electro unit Varesa and 4-star Electro unit Iansan — both of whom hail from Natlan. Xianyun, Xilonen, and Anemo Archon Venti will also have their own featured rerun banners in this patch.

Read on to find out more about the server downtime and maintenance schedule for the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.5 update.

Genshin Impact 5.5 server downtime and maintenance timings

As mentioned, HoYoverse has announced the maintenance for Genshin Impact 5.5 will begin on March 26, 2025, at 6 am (UTC+8), and will end the same day at 11 am (UTC+8). All servers will go offline once maintenance begins, and players will not be able to log in to the game during these five hours.

While maintenance for the upcoming update will begin worldwide at the same time, the exact timings may differ for players residing in different time zones.

Listed below is the official Genshin Impact 5.5 maintenance and server downtime schedule across various time zones:

America (March 25, 2025)

Pacific Standard Time (PST): 3 pm - 8 pm

Mountain Time (MT): 4 pm - 9 pm

Central Standard Time (CST): 5 pm - 10 pm

Eastern Standard Time (EST): 6 pm - 11 pm

Europe (March 25-26, 2025)

Western European Time (WET): 10 pm - 3 am

Central European Time (CET): 11 pm - 4 am

Eastern European Time (EET): 12 am - 5 am

Asia (March 26, 2025)

Indian Standard Time (IST): 3:30 am - 8:30 am

China Standard Time (CST): 6 am - 11 am

Japanese Standard Time (JST): 7 am - 12 pm

Korea Standard Time (KST): 7 am - 12 pm

Once maintenance ends and the servers are back online, you can log in to Genshin Impact to experience all the new content in the update. 600 Primogems will also be awarded to all players as compensation for server downtime.

