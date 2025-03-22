Genshin Impact reveals Iansan's kit, ascension materials, and more

Iansan is a new 4-Star character who is all set to be released in Genshin Impact 5.5. She is an Electro Polearm user and a much-loved character in the community owing to her role in the Natlan Archon quest. Her in-game job title is that of a fitness coach, and this theme has also been incorporated into her kit, which has now been officially revealed by HoYoverse.
This article discusses Iansan's kit, ascension and talent level-up materials, as well as other personal information related to her.
Genshin Impact: Iansan's kit and skills
While the Genshin Impact 5.5 livestream already provided an overview of Iansan and her skills, HoYoverse has now revealed even more information about the upcoming character. Iansan is an Electro support character who provides buffs to on-field DPS characters in various ways.
These are the main points of Iansan's kit:
Elemental Skill
After Iansan uses her Elemental Skill, she enters the Nightsoul's Blessing state (just like any other Natlan character), which enhances her normal movement speed. Using her skill also instantly allows her to perform a dash, wherein she deals Electro DMG to opponents in her path.
In this state, using a Normal Attack triggers a special buff, letting Iansan use a Charged Attack that doesn't consume any stamina. Hitting enemies with this special Charged Attack grants her an ATK buff, and also helps her recover Nightsoul Points more quickly while her Elemental Burst is active.
Elemental Burst
Upon using her Elemental Burst, Iansan gains a special summons a special "Limited-Edition Kinetic Energy Scale (For Workouts)." This scale follows the on-field character and grants them an ATK buff (which scales off Iansan's own ATK and her current Nightsoul Points). This ATK buff can be further increased depending on how much the active character moves around the combat area.
Genshin Impact: Iansan's ascension and talent level-up materials
Iansan needs the following ascension materials to level her up to Lvl.90:
- Vajrada Amethyst Sliver x1
- Vajrada Amethyst Fragment x9
- Vajrada Amethyst Chunk x9
- Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone x6
- Ensnaring Gaze x46
- Sentry's Wooden Whistle x18
- Warrior's Metal Whistle x30
- Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle x36
- Dracolite x168
- Hero's Wits x420
Meanwhile, the following are her talent level-up materials:
- Teachings of Contention x9
- Guide to Contention x63
- Philosophies of Contention x114
- Sentry's Wooden Whistle x18
- Warrior's Metal Whistle x66
- Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle x93
- Denial and Judgment x18
- Crown of Insight x3
Other information about Iansan in Genshin Impact
As mentioned, Iansan is a personal fitness coach in Genshin Impact, belonging to the Collective of Plenty tribe (also known as Teteocan). Her birthday is on August 8, and her specialty dish is called "Gold-Standard Healthy Meal." Her voice-over chat lines mostly constitute her talking about physical fitness and working out, which is in line with her job as a sports coach.
Iansan's character namecard is basically a miniature version of her (replete with the skull headwear), cheering for players to complete their workout reps. You can obtain this namecard after reaching Friendship Level 10 with Iansan.
