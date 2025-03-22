Genshin Impact reveals Iansan's kit, ascension materials, and more

Iansan is a new 4-Star character who is all set to be released in Genshin Impact 5.5. She is an Electro Polearm user and a much-loved character in the community owing to her role in the Natlan Archon quest. Her in-game job title is that of a fitness coach, and this theme has also been incorporated into her kit, which has now been officially revealed by HoYoverse.

This article discusses Iansan's kit, ascension and talent level-up materials, as well as other personal information related to her.

Genshin Impact: Iansan's kit and skills

While the Genshin Impact 5.5 livestream already provided an overview of Iansan and her skills, HoYoverse has now revealed even more information about the upcoming character. Iansan is an Electro support character who provides buffs to on-field DPS characters in various ways.

These are the main points of Iansan's kit:

Elemental Skill

After Iansan uses her Elemental Skill, she enters the Nightsoul's Blessing state (just like any other Natlan character), which enhances her normal movement speed. Using her skill also instantly allows her to perform a dash, wherein she deals Electro DMG to opponents in her path.

In this state, using a Normal Attack triggers a special buff, letting Iansan use a Charged Attack that doesn't consume any stamina. Hitting enemies with this special Charged Attack grants her an ATK buff, and also helps her recover Nightsoul Points more quickly while her Elemental Burst is active.

Elemental Burst

Upon using her Elemental Burst, Iansan gains a special summons a special "Limited-Edition Kinetic Energy Scale (For Workouts)." This scale follows the on-field character and grants them an ATK buff (which scales off Iansan's own ATK and her current Nightsoul Points). This ATK buff can be further increased depending on how much the active character moves around the combat area.

Genshin Impact: Iansan's ascension and talent level-up materials

Being a Natlan character, Iansan mostly needs Natlan-based ascension items (Image via HoYoverse)

Iansan needs the following ascension materials to level her up to Lvl.90:

Vajrada Amethyst Sliver x1

Vajrada Amethyst Fragment x9

Vajrada Amethyst Chunk x9

Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone x6

Ensnaring Gaze x46

Sentry's Wooden Whistle x18

Warrior's Metal Whistle x30

Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle x36

Dracolite x168

Hero's Wits x420

Meanwhile, the following are her talent level-up materials:

Teachings of Contention x9

Guide to Contention x63

Philosophies of Contention x114

Sentry's Wooden Whistle x18

Warrior's Metal Whistle x66

Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle x93

Denial and Judgment x18

Crown of Insight x3

Other information about Iansan in Genshin Impact

As mentioned, Iansan is a personal fitness coach in Genshin Impact, belonging to the Collective of Plenty tribe (also known as Teteocan). Her birthday is on August 8, and her specialty dish is called "Gold-Standard Healthy Meal." Her voice-over chat lines mostly constitute her talking about physical fitness and working out, which is in line with her job as a sports coach.

Iansan's namecard in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Iansan's character namecard is basically a miniature version of her (replete with the skull headwear), cheering for players to complete their workout reps. You can obtain this namecard after reaching Friendship Level 10 with Iansan.

