Genshin Impact 5.5 Phase 1 banners end on April 14, 2025, and Phase 2 banners will start with new events. Interesting events such as Overflowing Favor are releasing for the first time since the game was released. The Phase 2 banners also look good for players looking for versatile support characters like Xilonen and Venti to buff the team's damage.
This article will discuss the Phase 2 banners and events schedule in Genshin Impact version 5.5.
Genshin Impact 5.5 second half banners and events schedule
Event Wishes
The Phase 2 banners for Genshin Impact 5.5 will be available from April 15, 2025, at 6 p.m. (server time) till May 6, 2025, at 2:59 p.m. (server time). These banners will feature the following characters and weapons:
- Xilonen (5-star Geo Sword)
- Venti (5-star Anemo Bow)
- Faruzan (4-star Anemo Bow)
- Yanfei (4-star Pyro Catalyst)
- Beidou (4-star Electro Claymore)
- Peak Patrol Song (5-star Sword)
- Elegy for the End (5-star Bow)
- Sacrificial Sword (4-star Sword)
- The Bell (4-star Claymore)
- Favonius Warbow (4-star Bow)
- Favonius Codex (4-star Catalyst)
- Favonius Lance (4-star Polearm)
Events Schedule
Overflowing Favor
This event is being released for the first time in Genshin Impact. It will go live on April 14, 2025, at 4 a.m. (server time) and remain until April 21, 2025, at 3:59 p.m. (server time). Players can claim double rewards for artifact domains during this event when using Original Resin up to three times daily.
Quirky Quaking Arena
This event will start on April 21, 2025, at 4 a.m. (server time) and end on May 2, 2025, at 3:59 p.m. (server time). Quirky Quaking Arena is a co-op event, and you can play with random players or friends. The main objective of this event is to collect as many coins as possible in the given time.
The event has six levels; you will be given a random character for each level. Rewards here are Primogems, Hero's Wit, Mora, and other materials.
Rhythm Ball Meztli
This event will start at 4 a.m. (server time) on April 28, 2025, and end at 3:59 p.m. (server time) on May 6, 2025. Players must strike the incoming balls with a paddle to smash blocks in a special arena in this event. The paddle can change elements depending on the active character's elements, and the ball can also react with the elements on the paddle to clear more blocks.
The event rewards are Primogems, Mora, Hero's Wit, Mystic Enhancement Ores, and other materials.
