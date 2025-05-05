Genshin Impact 5.6 maintenance and server downtime schedule

HoYoverse recently announced the server downtime and maintenance schedule for the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.6 update. Maintenance for version 5.6 will begin on May 7, 2025, at 6 AM (UTC +8) and is expected to last for five hours. For the duration of the maintenance, all Genshin Impact servers will be offline, and players will not be able to log in to their accounts. Following the completion of maintenance, the game will once again go live on May 7, 2025, at 11 AM (UTC +8).

Once Genshin Impact 5.6 goes live, players will be able to pull for the new 5-star unit Escoffier and her signature weapon — Symphonist of Scents. The new 4-star character Ifa will also be featured on Escoffier's event banner.

This article provides more information regarding the exact server maintenance timings and schedule for the Genshin Impact 5.6 update.

Genshin Impact 5.6 server downtime and maintenance timings

As stated, the Genshin Impact 5.6 maintenance will begin on May 7, 2025, at 6 am (UTC +8) and will end on the same day at 11 am (UTC +8). For these five hours, all servers for the game will be offline as the developers will update the game to the latest version.

While maintenance for the version 5.6 update begins at the same time for players across all servers, the specific timings may differ depending on specific time zones. You can check out this list to know when server maintenance will begin and end in your time zone:

America (May 6, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 3 pm - 8 pm

(PDT): 3 pm - 8 pm Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 4 pm - 9 pm

(MDT): 4 pm - 9 pm Central Daylight Time (CDT): 5 pm - 10 pm

(CDT): 5 pm - 10 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 6 pm - 11 pm

Europe (May 6-7, 2025)

Western European Summer Time (WEST): 11 pm - 4 am

(WEST): 11 pm - 4 am Central European Summer Time (CEST): 12 am - 5 am

(CEST): 12 am - 5 am Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 1 am - 6 am

Asia (May 7, 2025)

Indian Standard Time (IST): 3:30 am - 8:30 am

(IST): 3:30 am - 8:30 am China Standard Time (CST): 6 am - 11 am

(CST): 6 am - 11 am Japanese Standard Time (JST): 7 am - 12 pm

(JST): 7 am - 12 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): 7 am - 12 pm

Once maintenance is over and Genshin Impact 5.6 goes live, a reward of 600 Primogems will be given out to all players as compensation for server downtime.

