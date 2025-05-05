Genshin Impact 5.6 weapon priority list: What should you pull for?

Genshin Impact 5.6 special program on April 25, 2025, has revealed the weapon banners for the upcoming version. The 5.6 update will feature a new 5-star Polearm, Symphonist of Scents, and re-runs of other weapons like Verdict, Fang of the Mountain King, and Engulfing Lightning. Moreover, Kinich and his signature weapon will have their first re-run in 5.6 Phase 2.

A drawback about the 5.6 weapon banners is that most of these items have restrictive passives and are only usable on a few characters. It would be better for players to pull on other weapon banners, like the Inazuma Chronicle's wish.

However, this article lists the priority order for the 5-star weapons in Genshin Impact version 5.6 for players willing to pull for these items.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

Which 5-star weapon should you get in Genshin Impact 5.6?

1) Engulfing Lightning

Engulfing Lightning during version 2.1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Engulfing Lightning is probably the best for new players, as it can be used as a DPS and support option. Although it has an ER sub-stat, which makes the Polearm restrictive, it can still be used on some characters in Genshin Impact.

Players who have Raiden Shogun or Xiangling could use this weapon to upgrade their damage potential. Other characters like Shenhe, Mika, Yun Jin, and Rosaria could also utilize this weapon in specific teams.

Moreover, the Polearm has a high base attack, and new players could use it as a stat stick until they have better options.

2) Symphonist of Scents

Symphonist of Scents is the new Polearm and Escoffier's signature weapon. Although this weapon has not been released, HoYoverse revealed the passive and sub-stat for the Polearm on their X account.

Moreover, this weapon could be good for future characters, but as of now, it has limited options. However, it could be used as a decent stat stick as it has a high base attack and a Crit damage sub-stat.

This weapon will be great for Escoffier, as she can fully utilize the passive. Other characters like Mika, Chevreuse, Xiangling, and Iansan are decent alternatives who could benefit from this weapon.

3) Verdict

Verdict is one of the most restrictive Claymore options, released in Genshin. Although it is excellent for Navia, it is only viable on a few other characters. However, the weapon has a 674 base attack and a 22.1 percent crit rate, and it could be used as a decent stat stick for other units.

Moreover, since it has a Crit rate sub-stat, managing the crit stats on some characters could become easier with this. Even if most characters cannot utilize the passive fully, players will still get an additional 20 percent attack stat.

Verdict can be used as a stat stick for units like Dehya, Diluc, Beidou, Noelle, Mavuika, and Chongyun.

4) Fang of the Mountain King

Fang of the Mountain King is Kinich's signature weapon and one of the most restrictive weapons in the game. Although it has a 741 base attack and 11.1 percent Crit rate, it has a restrictive passive, making it viable on three to four characters at most.

However, some units that deal damage from their Elemental skill could use this weapon, as the passive will buff their Elemental skill and burst damage. Moreover, this weapon's passive can also be activated when the character is off-field.

Players can pull for this weapon if they have Kinich to increase his damage potential significantly. Apart from him, this weapon could be used on units like Navia, Dehya, Diluc, and Gaming.

About the author Eswar Keshav Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.



Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""



In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories. Know More

