Best characters for Engulfing Lightning in Genshin Impact

Engulfing Lightning is a 5-star Polearm from the Inazuma series of weapons in Genshin Impact. Moreover, it's Raiden Shogun's signature weapon and is currently on rate up in version 4.3. This weapon is one of the best Polearms in the game. It has a high Base ATK and provides a ton of additional Energy Recharge and ATK% from its passive and second stat.

Fortunately, Engulfing Lightning is a great choice for both on-field and off-units in the game. This article will list some of the characters that can use this 5-star Polearm in Genshin Impact.

Best characters who can use Engulfing Lightning in Genshin Impact

1) Raiden Shogun

Engulfing Lightning is Raiden Shogun's signature weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned, Engulfing Lightning is Raiden Shogun's signature weapon, making her the best character to use it. The stats and skills of the 5-star Polearm provide the Electro Archon with a ton of ATK% and Energy Recharge, which is what she needs from her weapon to deal an enormous amount of damage.

This weapon also increases Raiden Shogun's Electro DMG Bonus, which scales on her Energy Recharge and improves her Energy restoration, allowing her to be a great battery.

2) Shenhe

Engulfing Lightning is amazing on Shenhe (Image via HoYoverse)

Engulfing Lightning is one of Shenhe's best weapons in Genshin Impact. Also, it's safe to say that this is her second-best option after her signature, Calamity Queller. Engulfing Lightning has an extremely high Base ATK, and its passive provides a ton of ATK. Shenhe's buffs scale on her ATK, so it is a great choice for her.

In addition, the 5-star limited weapon can also solve her ER issues, eliminating the need for her to rely on other batteries to charge her Elemental Burst.

3) Xiangling

Xiangling can use a lot of Polearms (Image via HoYoverse)

Xiangling is one of the few characters in the game who can use nearly every Polearm, including Engulfing Lightning. While this 5-star Polearm may not be her best in-slot choice, it is one of her best options since it works perfectly with her kit.

Notably, Xiangling has a high Elemental Burst cost and scales on ATK. Luckily, Engulfing Lightning's stats and skills provide a ton of ER and ATK%, so she is one of the best characters who can use this 5-star Polearm.

4) Xiao

The ATK% and ER bonus are good for Xiao (Image via HoYoverse)

Xiao is a main Anemo DPS unit in Genshin Impact. Since he scales on ATK, the high Base ATK and ATK% bonus from Engulfing Lightning's passive benefit him for more damage. In addition, Xiao relies on his Elemental Burst a lot since it is his main source of damage, and his Burst cost is considerably high. The Energy Recharge bonus from the weapon's passive is good for consistent Burst.

5) Rosaria

Rosaria is a great sub-DPS and battery (Image via HoYoverse)

Rosaria is one of the most underrated 4-star Cryo units in Genshin Impact. She's a decent off-field damage dealer who scales on ATK. So, needless to say, like other characters on the list, Engulfing Lightning is one of the best weapon options for Rosaria. In addition, the Polearm's high Energy Recharge bonus allows her to serve as a Cryo battery for the team.

6) Zhongli

Engulfing Lightning is good for Burst DPS Zhongli (Image via HoYoverse)

Engulfing Lightning is one of the best options for a Burst DPS build Zhongli in Genshin Impact. The Geo Archon has quite a short Elemental Burst cooldown, and the energy cost is low. Since Engulfing Lightning provides a lot of Energy Recharge, spamming his Elemental Burst and getting high DPS is easy.