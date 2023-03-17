In just a few days, Shenhe will return with her first rerun banner in the second phase of Genshin Impact 3.5. She is a 5-star Cryo unit that uses a Polearm. She functions as an incredible support unit that can significantly buff up the party's Cryo damage from her Elemental Skill. Despite being a 5-star character, she doesn't require a lot of investment to optimize her kit.

This article will showcase some of the best weapons and artifacts in Genshin Impact to make Shenhe the best Cryo support unit.

Artifacts recommendations for Shenhe in Genshin Impact

1) 2-piece Gladiator + 2-piece Shimenawa

2-piece Gladiator and Shimenawa combo (Image via HoYoverse)

If you only want to buff Cryo DMG, a 2-piece combo of Gladiator's Finale and Shimenawa Reminiscence is the best option for Shenhe since her buffs are based on her Max ATK.

Likewise, you can focus on getting as much ATK%, ER, and ATK as possible on each artifact's main stats and sub-stats.

2) Blizzard Strayer

Blizzard Strayer is better for Shenhe in Freeze teams (Image via HoYoverse)

For a Freeze team, the Blizzard Strayer set will be Shenhe's ideal option in Genshin Impact for more damage.

Similar to the previous entry, it is recommended to focus on getting more ATK%, ER, and ATK on each artifact.

3) Noblesse Oblige

Noblesse Oblige can buff the entire party (Image via HoYoverse)

If no other party member uses the Noblesse Oblige set, it can also be a great option for Shenhe. The full 4-piece set can increase the entire team's ATK, including herself, by 20% for 12 seconds, which will also increase the damage from her Icy Quills.

Once again, focus on getting as much ATK% and Energy Recharge stats and sub-stats as possible on each artifact piece.

Weapon recommendations for Shenhe in Genshin Impact

1) Calamity Queller

Calamity Queller is Shenhe's signature weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

Shenhe's best-in-slot weapon in Genshin Impact is her 5-star signature polearm, Calamity Queller. It has a Base ATK of 741 at level 90, the highest among all weapons in the game, alongside Eula's Songs of Broken Pines.

At R1, Calamity Queller's passive increases the user's Elemental DMG by 12% and provides even more ATK buffs when they are off-field.

2) Engulfing Lightning

Engulfing Lightning can solve Shenhe's ER needs (Image via HoYoverse)

Although Engulfing Lightning is Raiden Shogun's signature polearm, it could be considered Shenhe's second-best option in Genshin Impact. This 5-star weapon has a Base ATK of 608 and provides 55.1% Energy Recharge.

Its passive also increases the user's ATK depending on their Energy Recharge. Additionally, the weapon's ER sub-stats will be useful for Shenhe since she has a high energy burst cost.

3) Favonius Lance

Favonius Lance is the best F2p weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

Favonius Lance is the best F2P weapon for Shenhe in Genshin Impact and is easy to obtain from the gacha. It has a decent Base ATK of 565 and provides 30.6% Energy Recharge from its sub-stats, which is good for Shenhe since she needs a lot of ER.

4) "The Catch"

It is a good ER weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

"The Catch" is one of the best 4-star Polearms in Genshin Impact and is a viable option for Shenhe. Although its Base ATK is slightly lower than Favonius Lance, it makes up for it with its higher Energy Recharge sub-stat.

Shenhe's talent priorities

Shenhe's talent priorities (Image via HoYoverse)

For Shenhe's talent priorities, level up her talents in the following manner: Elemental Skill > Elemental Burst > Normal Attack

Since Shenhe's main role is to support the main Cryo DPS unit by buffing their DMG, it is recommended to level up her Elemental Skill first.

You can then elevate her Elemental Burst, which reduces the Cryo and Physical resistance of the enemies, allowing the on-field unit to deal more damage. As for her Normal Attacks, it is fine even if their level is left at one since Shenhe does not really need them.

