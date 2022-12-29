Genshin Impact 3.3 has released its phase two banners with Rosaria as one of the featured four-star characters. She is one of the best support units in the title but usually gets overlooked by players due to other Cryo entities like Diona and Shenhe.

There are a couple of ways one can build Rosaria, such as a Physical DPS or a Cryo support unit. However, the former of the two isn’t generally recommended because she performs a lot better as the latter. Also, Physical DPS is really weak in Genshin Impact unless it is employed by Eula. As a Cryo support unit, Rosaria brings so much to the team that she can even be a great substitute for Shenhe if a gamer doesn’t have her.

Best 4-star, 5-star, as well as F2P weapons and artifacts for Rosaria support build in Genshin Impact

Rosaria best shines as a Cryo support in a Freeze team, usually with Kamisato Ayaka as the main Cryo DPS. Her job is to provide the squad with buffs and energy from her passives and skills, especially to the primary DPS.

Rosaria with Favonius Lance in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Favonius Lance is one of Rosaria’s best F2P weapons in Genshin Impact. It provides her with a decent amount of Energy Recharge, which ensures that the team can get their full energy back during the burst’s cooldown period. It also has a decent base attack that lets her deal damage to enemies while supporting the party.

Other best weapons for the Rosaria support build, including some 5-star options, would be:

Skyward Spine Wavebreaker’s Fin The Catch Deathmatch

Best artifacts to use on Rosaria

Rosaria with four-piece Noblesse Oblige in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

The Noblesse Oblige will be Rosaria’s overall best support build artifact set. It will increase her burst damage and also buff the team at the same time. Rosaria’s elemental burst creates a small field with an Ice Lance in its center that periodically deals AoE Cryo damage to enemies.

Combined with a Hydro applicator like Kokomi or Mona in the team, her burst works perfectly well to buff the team, deal some damage, and also keep the enemy frozen.

Other viable artifacts options for Rosaria are:

Blizzard Strayer Emblem of Severed Fate

In Genshin Impact, Cryo units are generally the easiest to build as you get a lot of Critical Rate from the dedicated artifact set and Cryo resonance. The amount of CRIT Rate that can be gained just from all passives is so huge that you can concentrate on getting more CRIT Damage and ATK%.

Rosaria’s passive skill, Shadow Samaritan, provides the team with a 15% CRIT Rate when she casts her elemental burst. With Cryo Resonance, the team gains another 15% boost to this stat against enemies that are frozen or affected by Cryo. So, just having Rosaria on the team can increase their CRIT Rate by 30%, which is a huge buff.

Additionally, if the main DPS is using the four-piece Blizzard Strayer set, they can gain a total of up to 40% Critical Rate from the set bonus. Combined with Rosaria’s passive and Cryo Resonance, the increase in the stat can go up to 70%.

Best Rosaria constellations

Rosaria's second constellation in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

For a Cryo support build, Rosaria's second constellation is the best. Her burst duration is only eight seconds with a 15-second cooldown. Her C2 increases the duration of her burst by four seconds. This keeps her burst active most of the time during its cooldown.

Rosaria's sixth constellation in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Rosaria’s C6 is a good Constellation; however, this is not generally recommended as it is for a Physical team. If you are not using her in the Eula team, you can ignore her C6.

