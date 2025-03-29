Genshin Impact 5.6 new boss leaks hint at Cryo becoming meta again

Recent leaks for Genshin Impact 5.6 suggest that the Cryo element could make a comeback and become meta once again. These leaks have been shared by HomDGCat, a reputable source within the Genshin Impact community known for providing accurate game-related information, and they suggest that the upcoming 5.6 update will introduce a new World Boss that may significantly influence the current meta.

This article will go over the leaks in question and talk about the new boss that could potentially make Cryo a sought-after and meta element once again in Genshin Impact.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks and speculation that are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt and await official confirmation.

Genshin Impact 5.6 leaks: New Boss and Cryo Element Revival

According to leaks provided by HomDGCat, the Genshin Impact 5.6 update may feature the introduction of a new Cryo-element boss by the name of Secret Source Automaton: Overseer Device.

Players first encounter this boss as a one-time enemy at the conclusion of the "An Omen of Annihilation and the Final Entreaty" World Quest in version 5.5. This quest is unlocked upon completing the "Chronicler of the Crumbling City" series, a comprehensive questline that spans approximately two hours of gameplay.

Following these events, the boss is expected to become a permanent overworld enemy in the Genshin Impact 5.6 update, providing players with a new challenge and unique mechanics to overcome.

The boss is reported to possess a mechanic that increases its resistances, which can be effectively countered through continuous Cryo attacks, thereby encouraging players to incorporate Cryo characters into their teams.

According to leaks, this boss is expected to have a high resistance to all elements to begin with. Later on, during the fight, it enters an Enhanced State, and its resistance comes to 210%.

During this phase, it gains Power over time, but using Cryo attacks can reduce this Power. If players manage to lower the Power level enough, all its resistances will drop to -30%, making it much easier to defeat. Moreover, the Spiral Abyss version is expected to have an even higher resistance, starting at 380%.

Additionally, using the Nightsoul mechanic during the Enhanced State will trigger a Nightsoul Counter, setting all resistances to 50%. This means Cryo damage will play a key role in weakening the boss and making the fight easier.

Another reason Cryo may become more important is the rumored release of Skirk in version 5.7. Skirk, who trained Tartaglia, is expected to be a powerful Cryo DPS or sub-DPS character. With her arrival in one of the future versions and the new boss mechanics in the Genshin Impact 5.6 update, Cryo characters might see a big comeback in the meta.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

