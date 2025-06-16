Genshin Impact 5.7 preload guide and size for PC, Android, and iOS

The Genshin Impact 5.7 preload has been made available for all platforms, allowing you to download the essential files ahead of the version's release on June 18, 2025. The upcoming update is finally bringing one of the most anticipated characters to the game, Skirk in Genshin Impact, alongside a new Archon Quest featuring Dainsleif.

Ad

This article will cover the Genshin Impact 5.7 preload guide and all download sizes across all platforms.

Genshin Impact 5.7 preload file size

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Version 5.7 of Genshin Impact is set to release on June 18, 2025, introducing characters such as Skirk and Dahlia to the list of playable units in the game. You can download the essential files for the update ahead of its release, allowing you to only install them before directly jumping back into the world of Teyvat.

Here is the file size for the update across various platforms:

PC: 4.94 GB

Mobile (iOS and Android): 0.8 to 0.9 GB

PlayStation: 0.8 to 0.9 GB

Ad

Keep in mind that preloading the update will only download the files and won't install it. After HoYoverse deploys the patch by finishing server maintenance, your device will automatically install the files when you launch the game.

Genshin Impact 5.7 preload guide for all platforms

The files preloading in the launcher (Image via HoYoverse)

Preload for PC

Ad

Launch the HoYoPlay launcher on your PC.

Pick Genshin Impact from the list in the bottom left corner if you have multiple games installed on your system.

Click on the Pre-Install icon located beside the Start button to open a pop-up window displaying the Resource Package Size and storage requirements.

Hit Download to confirm the process.

Also Read: Genshin Impact 5.7 Banner Schedule

Preload for mobile

Boot up Genshin Impact on your mobile device (iPhone or Android phones).

Navigate to the login screen.

Click on the Pre-Download Resource icon located at the bottom right corner of the screen. Doing so will open a pop-up window showing the storage requirements.

icon located at the bottom right corner of the screen. Doing so will open a pop-up window showing the storage requirements. Click on Confirm to download the patch files.

Ad

Preload for Xbox Series X/S

Open the system main menu and select My Game and Apps

Select the Manage tab and go to the Updates page.

You should find the option to pre-download the game files.

When you launch the game, PlayStation will automatically give you the option to preload Genshin Impact 5.7 version on your console. Once the download is completed, you will be able to normally log in to the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.