Genshin Impact 5.7 preload guide and size for PC, Android, and iOS

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Jun 16, 2025 08:47 GMT
Genshin Impact 5.7 preload
Genshin Impact's 5.7 update arrives later this week (Image via HoYoverse)

The Genshin Impact 5.7 preload has been made available for all platforms, allowing you to download the essential files ahead of the version's release on June 18, 2025. The upcoming update is finally bringing one of the most anticipated characters to the game, Skirk in Genshin Impact, alongside a new Archon Quest featuring Dainsleif.

This article will cover the Genshin Impact 5.7 preload guide and all download sizes across all platforms.

Genshin Impact 5.7 preload file size

Version 5.7 of Genshin Impact is set to release on June 18, 2025, introducing characters such as Skirk and Dahlia to the list of playable units in the game. You can download the essential files for the update ahead of its release, allowing you to only install them before directly jumping back into the world of Teyvat.

Here is the file size for the update across various platforms:

  • PC: 4.94 GB
  • Mobile (iOS and Android): 0.8 to 0.9 GB
  • PlayStation: 0.8 to 0.9 GB
Keep in mind that preloading the update will only download the files and won't install it. After HoYoverse deploys the patch by finishing server maintenance, your device will automatically install the files when you launch the game.

Genshin Impact 5.7 preload guide for all platforms

The files preloading in the launcher (Image via HoYoverse)
Preload for PC

  • Launch the HoYoPlay launcher on your PC.
  • Pick Genshin Impact from the list in the bottom left corner if you have multiple games installed on your system.
  • Click on the Pre-Install icon located beside the Start button to open a pop-up window displaying the Resource Package Size and storage requirements.
  • Hit Download to confirm the process.

Also Read: Genshin Impact 5.7 Banner Schedule

Preload for mobile

  • Boot up Genshin Impact on your mobile device (iPhone or Android phones).
  • Navigate to the login screen.
  • Click on the Pre-Download Resource icon located at the bottom right corner of the screen. Doing so will open a pop-up window showing the storage requirements.
  • Click on Confirm to download the patch files.
Preload for Xbox Series X/S

  • Open the system main menu and select My Game and Apps
  • Select the Manage tab and go to the Updates page.
  • You should find the option to pre-download the game files.

When you launch the game, PlayStation will automatically give you the option to preload Genshin Impact 5.7 version on your console. Once the download is completed, you will be able to normally log in to the game.

About the author
Supratim Sarkar

Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.
When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders.

Know More

