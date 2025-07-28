Genshin Impact 5.8 maintenance and server downtime schedule

By Eswar Keshav
Published Jul 28, 2025 09:36 GMT
Maintenance and server downtime schedule for the Genshin Impact version 5.8 (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has officially announced the server downtime and maintenance schedule for the Genshin Impact 5.8 update. Maintenance for version 5.8 will commence on July 30, 2025, at 6:00 am (UTC+8) and will last for five hours. During this time, all servers will be offline, and players will not be able to log in to the game. Once the update goes live on July 30, 2025, at 11:00 am (UTC+8), players can access new content in this update.

Version 5.8 introduces new Archon quests, events, maps, characters, and weapons. Players can pull for the brand-new Electro unit Ineffa as soon as this update goes live. The new Archon Quest "The Journey Home" will also be accessible after the maintenance for version 5.8 ends.

This article provides information regarding the server downtime and maintenance schedules for the Genshin Impact 5.8 update.

Genshin Impact 5.8 server downtime and maintenance timings

As mentioned, maintenance for version 5.8 will begin on July 30, 2025, at 6:00 am (UTC+8) and end on the same day at 11:00 am (UTC+8). Once the maintenance is complete, players can log in to the game and access the new content included in this version.

Although the maintenance schedule would be the same globally, it might start and end at different times for some players, depending on their time zones. Here is a detailed maintenance and server downtime schedule for various time zones:

America

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): July 29, 2025, from 3 pm to 8 pm
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): July 29, 2025, from 4 pm to 9 pm
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): July 29, 2025, from 5 pm to 10 pm
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): July 29, 2025, from 6 pm to 11 pm

Europe

  • Western European Summer Time (WEST): July 29, 2025, from 11 pm to 4 am (July 30, 2025)
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): July 30, 2025, from 12 am to 5 am
  • Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): July 30, 2025, from 1 am to 6 am

Asia

  • Indian Standard Time (IST): July 30, 2025, from 3:30 am to 8:30 am
  • China Standard Time (CST): July 30, 2025, from 6 am to 11 am
  • Japanese Standard Time (JST): July 30, 2025, from 7 am to 12 pm
  • Korea Standard Time (KST): July 30, 2025, from 7 am to 12 pm

