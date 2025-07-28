Genshin Impact 5.8 maintenance and server downtime schedule

HoYoverse has officially announced the server downtime and maintenance schedule for the Genshin Impact 5.8 update. Maintenance for version 5.8 will commence on July 30, 2025, at 6:00 am (UTC+8) and will last for five hours. During this time, all servers will be offline, and players will not be able to log in to the game. Once the update goes live on July 30, 2025, at 11:00 am (UTC+8), players can access new content in this update.Version 5.8 introduces new Archon quests, events, maps, characters, and weapons. Players can pull for the brand-new Electro unit Ineffa as soon as this update goes live. The new Archon Quest &quot;The Journey Home&quot; will also be accessible after the maintenance for version 5.8 ends.This article provides information regarding the server downtime and maintenance schedules for the Genshin Impact 5.8 update.Also read: Genshin Impact 5.8 preload guide and size for PC, Android, and iOSGenshin Impact 5.8 server downtime and maintenance timingsAs mentioned, maintenance for version 5.8 will begin on July 30, 2025, at 6:00 am (UTC+8) and end on the same day at 11:00 am (UTC+8). Once the maintenance is complete, players can log in to the game and access the new content included in this version.Although the maintenance schedule would be the same globally, it might start and end at different times for some players, depending on their time zones. Here is a detailed maintenance and server downtime schedule for various time zones:AmericaPacific Daylight Time (PDT): July 29, 2025, from 3 pm to 8 pmMountain Daylight Time (MDT): July 29, 2025, from 4 pm to 9 pmCentral Daylight Time (CDT): July 29, 2025, from 5 pm to 10 pmEastern Daylight Time (EDT): July 29, 2025, from 6 pm to 11 pmEuropeWestern European Summer Time (WEST): July 29, 2025, from 11 pm to 4 am (July 30, 2025)Central European Summer Time (CEST): July 30, 2025, from 12 am to 5 amEastern European Summer Time (EEST): July 30, 2025, from 1 am to 6 amAsiaIndian Standard Time (IST): July 30, 2025, from 3:30 am to 8:30 amChina Standard Time (CST): July 30, 2025, from 6 am to 11 amJapanese Standard Time (JST): July 30, 2025, from 7 am to 12 pmKorea Standard Time (KST): July 30, 2025, from 7 am to 12 pmAlso read: Time until Genshin Impact 5.8 releases