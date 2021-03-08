Genshin Impact: 5 characters who are the hardest to get

Genshin Impact is a gatcha game, meaning players randomly pull characters and weapons from banners using Wishes.

The chances of pulling 4-Star characters are higher than pulling 5-Star characters, though event banners give players a greater chance at rarer pulls. Listing what characters are the hardest to pull is a difficult task. Different factors go into the answer, but conventional wisdom states that limited-time characters are the toughest.

5 hardest to pull characters in Genshin Impact

Venti & Childe

The first two 5-Star limited-time characters in Genshin Impact, Venti, and Childe are getting another shot with new event banners in Genshin Impact 1.4. This makes them slightly easier to get than the other characters on this list. This is great news since Venti is one of the best characters in the game.

Klee

Klee is a fiery little kid with a penchant for blowing things up. Locked away in solitary confinement by Jean to keep herself and everyone around her safe, Klee is a major main DPS in Genshin Impact. A Pyro Catalyst user, Klee's explosive damage is killer with AoE added in for good measure.

Zhongli

The Geo Archon and an amazing tank, thanks to his latest buffs in Genshin Impact, Zhongli can quickly push out damage while making sure characters don't take damage. A Sub DPS, Zhongli, has come and gone with no word about when he will return.

Ganyu

One of the best main DPS in Genshin Impact, Ganyu quickly rose through the tier lists upon release. Being one of the newer limited-run pulls, it will be some time before Genshin Impact players see her available again.

Xiao

Another DPS powerhouse, Xiao is the latest limited-run pull to have been put on the shelf until a future date. This probably makes him one of the hardest characters to get in Genshin Impact right now.

What about Hu Tao? Diluc?

There are plenty of other characters that have a small chance to pull. Diluc seems to be one of the harder characters, though he is always available as a chance.

Being a limited-time character, Hu Tao is currently still available to pull, giving players a better chance of obtaining her than those that have been archived for the time being.