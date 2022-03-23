Genshin Impact 50-50 Pity and Soft Pity system simplified

Genshin Impact's wish system is one of the biggest parts of the game, and understanding its hidden Pity system is key to getting the most out of it. Summoning for characters can take thousands of Primogems, and by utilizing the Pity system, players can save tons of these precious crystals.

Fans will need to understand both the 50-50 Pity and Soft Pity if they want to get their favorite featured characters from the newest banners. With both Kamisato Ayato and Venti making an appearance in just a few days, fans will like to learn about these mechanics.

Genshin Impact: How the 50-50 Pity and Soft Pity mechanics work

Genshin Impact's wishing system is relatively simple compared to some Gacha games, but it still has some hidden mechanics that fans need to know about. Both the 50-50 Pity and the Soft Pity mechanic can influence how many wishes it takes to get a featured character by a ton.

For example, sometimes, fans could need up to 180 wishes to get a character, totaling 28,800 Primogems. This is of course, the worst-case scenario, and avoiding it is the goal of most F2P gamers.

Here's how to keep this from happening.

50-50 Pity explained

Joel Toomer @joel_toomer #Genshin #kokomi Guys I finally pulled for kokomi and again won my 50/50! I am now apart of the kokomrades Guys I finally pulled for kokomi and again won my 50/50! I am now apart of the kokomrades😋 #Genshin #kokomi https://t.co/CiaorgbPxN

In Genshin Impact, when a player wishes for a character on the game's featured banner, a counter begins ticking upwards towards their guaranteed 5-star. This counter ends at 90, and once that amount is reached, fans have a 100% chance to get a 5-star character.

However, if the last character users received was a featured 5-star, this character has a 50% chance of being the featured character they desire. Else, they have a 50% chance of being one of the game's standard 5-stars, including Jean, Qiqi, Mona, Keqing, and Diluc.

₍₍(ง˘ω˘)ว⁾⁾ jin @postgradksjin My biggest win as of late is winning all my 50-50 in genshin and getting zhongli, raiden shogun, eula and childe My biggest win as of late is winning all my 50-50 in genshin and getting zhongli, raiden shogun, eula and childe https://t.co/8ytQaHFMnE

When gamers receive one of these standard banner characters, it is known as losing a 50-50. This can be devastating for most F2P players, as getting that many Primogems isn't easy.

However, losing a 50-50 comes with an incredible benefit. It grants the account a bonus that guarantees their next 5-star character will be the featured unit. This bonus persists through banners and can be maintained until a character that fans want is released.

Keeping track of the 50-50 status on an account can help ensure that users have a 100% chance of getting their favorite featured characters.

Soft Pity explained

Raya (buy me welkin) @rayaputomayaa BYEE I am now also now a Raiden Shogun haver at soft pity

I'm coming for you venti🤩 BYEE I am now also now a Raiden Shogun haver at soft pityI'm coming for you venti🤩 https://t.co/47uFfa46w9

Soft Pity in Genshin Impact works in a way that isn't easily seen by most users. This Pity builds up quietly as they wish towards Hard Pity, set at 90.

When 90 wishes are done, a 5-star character is guaranteed to appear, but many fans have noticed that a certain amount of wishes seems to have a much higher chance to include a 5-star summon.

miel @ JEAN CAME HOME!!! @prinzessinmiel (average for "soft pity" is abt 75 so thats the one i'm 16 away from) (average for "soft pity" is abt 75 so thats the one i'm 16 away from)

This amount seems to begin at 75 wishes, and it is advised that gamers begin switching to single wishes at this point to save Primogems. While this evidence is still mostly anecdotal, it is backed up by the math done by the game's community, and it seems to be solid.

There isn't anything to lose by taking advantage of this hidden mechanic, and it may save a ton of extra wishes.

Genshin Impact's wish system is simple, but there are still a lot of tricks that players will want to know about.

Edited by Ravi Iyer