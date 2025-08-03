  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Genshin Impact 6.0 drip marketing reveals Aino, an upcoming playable character

Genshin Impact 6.0 drip marketing reveals Aino, an upcoming playable character

By Eswar Keshav
Published Aug 03, 2025 14:24 GMT
Official drip marketing for Aino
Official drip marketing for Aino (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact developers have officially revealed through the drip marketing on their X account that the character Aino will be playable in version 6.0. She is the owner of the Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop and has a Hydro vision. Unlike Lauma or Ineffa, she does not have a Moon Wheel but has a normal Elemental Vision.

Ad

Aino was initially introduced in version 5.8 as Ineffa's creator. The information regarding her official voice actors was also announced. Since the Nod-krai region will be accessible to players from the 6.0 update, we could explore Aino's workshop in this region.

This article lists new details regarding the character Aino from the Genshin Impact 6.0 drip marketing.

Also read: Aino VA in Genshin Impact: English, Japanese, and other official voice actors

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Aino's reveal in Genshin Impact's 6.0 drip marketing

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As mentioned, Aino has been officially revealed to be released as a playable character in version 6.0. She is the creator of Ineffa and the boss of the Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop. These are some of her details revealed by HoYoverse for her drip marketing:

  • Title: Clinky-Clank Gadgets-A-Gogo
  • Parent of the Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop
  • Constellation: Cistellula Mira
  • Vision: Hydro

Ineffa, one of Aino's creations, spoke about the latter on her drip marketing and said this:

"You wish to know how to make friends with Aino? Analyzing data... Generating answer. First: Say no to savory krumkakes. Second: Admire Aino's inventions. Third: Play with Aino often."
Ad

Ineffa's voicelines mention that Aino is a child prodigy who can create various mechanisms from scrap metal. We can see that Aino likely uses the short-female model type, based on her drip marketing. Furthermore, it seems that she has a carefree personality and spends most of her time playing or creating unique machinery.

Aino seems to have a special mechanical tail, and fans are speculating that she could use it in some of her abilities. Unlike Lauma or Ineffa, she has a normal Elemental Vision, and we could probably learn during the Song of the Welkin Moon updates as to why she does not have a Moon Wheel.

Ad

Expected release window for Aino in Genshin Impact

Ad

Based on previous trends and speculations, version 6.0 is expected to be released globally on September 10, 2025. HoYoverse has not officially announced the rarity, weapon type, and release date for Aino. However, we can expect her to be released on any one of these dates:

  • Phase 1 banners are speculated to be released on September 10, 2025.
  • Phase 2 banners are expected to be released on September 30, 2025.

To know more about Aino's gameplay, animations, and kit details, we must wait for the official Genshin Impact version 6.0 live stream.

Also read: Genshin Impact Nod-Krai character list

About the author
Eswar Keshav

Eswar Keshav

Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.

Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""

In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications