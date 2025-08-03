Genshin Impact 6.0 drip marketing reveals Aino, an upcoming playable character

Genshin Impact developers have officially revealed through the drip marketing on their X account that the character Aino will be playable in version 6.0. She is the owner of the Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop and has a Hydro vision. Unlike Lauma or Ineffa, she does not have a Moon Wheel but has a normal Elemental Vision.Aino was initially introduced in version 5.8 as Ineffa's creator. The information regarding her official voice actors was also announced. Since the Nod-krai region will be accessible to players from the 6.0 update, we could explore Aino's workshop in this region.This article lists new details regarding the character Aino from the Genshin Impact 6.0 drip marketing.Also read: Aino VA in Genshin Impact: English, Japanese, and other official voice actorsAino's reveal in Genshin Impact's 6.0 drip marketingAs mentioned, Aino has been officially revealed to be released as a playable character in version 6.0. She is the creator of Ineffa and the boss of the Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop. These are some of her details revealed by HoYoverse for her drip marketing:Title: Clinky-Clank Gadgets-A-GogoParent of the Clink-Clank Krumkake CraftshopConstellation: Cistellula MiraVision: HydroIneffa, one of Aino's creations, spoke about the latter on her drip marketing and said this:&quot;You wish to know how to make friends with Aino? Analyzing data... Generating answer. First: Say no to savory krumkakes. Second: Admire Aino's inventions. Third: Play with Aino often.&quot;Ineffa's voicelines mention that Aino is a child prodigy who can create various mechanisms from scrap metal. We can see that Aino likely uses the short-female model type, based on her drip marketing. Furthermore, it seems that she has a carefree personality and spends most of her time playing or creating unique machinery.Aino seems to have a special mechanical tail, and fans are speculating that she could use it in some of her abilities. Unlike Lauma or Ineffa, she has a normal Elemental Vision, and we could probably learn during the Song of the Welkin Moon updates as to why she does not have a Moon Wheel.Expected release window for Aino in Genshin ImpactBased on previous trends and speculations, version 6.0 is expected to be released globally on September 10, 2025. HoYoverse has not officially announced the rarity, weapon type, and release date for Aino. However, we can expect her to be released on any one of these dates:Phase 1 banners are speculated to be released on September 10, 2025.Phase 2 banners are expected to be released on September 30, 2025.To know more about Aino's gameplay, animations, and kit details, we must wait for the official Genshin Impact version 6.0 live stream.Also read: Genshin Impact Nod-Krai character list