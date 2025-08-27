Genshin Impact 6.0 livestream date and time announced

HoYoverse has officially announced that the livestream for Genshin Impact version 6.0 will be held on August 29, 2025, at 7:51 am (UTC - 4) on its X account. The developer has mentioned that the special program for v6.0 will feature a dedicated segment at the beginning and end of the stream.The version 6.0 livestream will disclose details pertaining to character wishes, rerun banners, events, new Archon Quests, anniversary rewards, and gameplay of Aino, Lauma, and Flins, among other content, which will be released in the upcoming version.This article provides the schedule for the Genshin Impact 6.0 livestream and a countdown to track the remaining time before its release.Genshin Impact version 6.0 livestream schedule and countdownAs mentioned, HoYoverse has officially announced on its X account that the v6.0 special program will take place on August 29, 2025, at 7:51 am (UTC - 4). Players can watch the livestream on Genshin's official YouTube or Twitch accounts.Also read: Genshin Impact 6.0 livestream speculationsThe developer also mentioned that the special program will feature a guest segment, which will take place before and after the live stream begins and ends. Furthermore, compared to the special program schedule of previous versions, the one for v6.0 starts nine minutes early.Based on previous patterns, three new redemption codes will also be released during the program. Players can obtain items such as Primogems, Mora, and Hero's Wit after claiming them. These codes will expire in a few days, so make sure to claim them quickly.The schedule for the version 6.0 live stream will vary for different time zones. Here are the release dates and times for major regions:AmericaPacific Daylight Time (PDT): August 29, 2025, at 4:51 amMountain Daylight Time (MDT): August 29, 2025, at 5:51 amCentral Daylight Time (CDT): August 29, 2025, at 6:51 amEastern Daylight Time (EDT): August 29, 2025, at 7:51 amEuropeWestern European Central Time (WEST): August 29, 2025, at 12:51 pmCentral European Central Time (CEST): August 29, 2025, at 1:51 pmEastern European Central Time (EEST): August 29, 2025, at 2:51 pmAsiaIndian Standard Time (IST): August 29, 2025, at 5:21 pmChina Standard Time (CST): August 29, 2025, at 7:51 pmKorea Standard Time (KST): August 29, 2025, at 8:51 pmJapan Standard Time (JST): August 29, 2025, at 8:51 pmHere's a countdown to keep track of the time left until the release of the Genshin Impact version 6.0 special program:Also read: Genshin Impact 6.0 Primogems count and total pulls leaked