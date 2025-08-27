Genshin Impact 6.0 livestream date and time announced

By Eswar Keshav
Published Aug 27, 2025 07:46 GMT

Here's the release date and time for the Genshin Impact 6.0 livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has officially announced that the livestream for Genshin Impact version 6.0 will be held on August 29, 2025, at 7:51 am (UTC - 4) on its X account. The developer has mentioned that the special program for v6.0 will feature a dedicated segment at the beginning and end of the stream.

The version 6.0 livestream will disclose details pertaining to character wishes, rerun banners, events, new Archon Quests, anniversary rewards, and gameplay of Aino, Lauma, and Flins, among other content, which will be released in the upcoming version.

This article provides the schedule for the Genshin Impact 6.0 livestream and a countdown to track the remaining time before its release.

Genshin Impact version 6.0 livestream schedule and countdown

As mentioned, HoYoverse has officially announced on its X account that the v6.0 special program will take place on August 29, 2025, at 7:51 am (UTC - 4). Players can watch the livestream on Genshin's official YouTube or Twitch accounts.

Also read: Genshin Impact 6.0 livestream speculations

The developer also mentioned that the special program will feature a guest segment, which will take place before and after the live stream begins and ends. Furthermore, compared to the special program schedule of previous versions, the one for v6.0 starts nine minutes early.

Based on previous patterns, three new redemption codes will also be released during the program. Players can obtain items such as Primogems, Mora, and Hero's Wit after claiming them. These codes will expire in a few days, so make sure to claim them quickly.

The schedule for the version 6.0 live stream will vary for different time zones. Here are the release dates and times for major regions:

America

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): August 29, 2025, at 4:51 am
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): August 29, 2025, at 5:51 am
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): August 29, 2025, at 6:51 am
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): August 29, 2025, at 7:51 am
Europe

  • Western European Central Time (WEST): August 29, 2025, at 12:51 pm
  • Central European Central Time (CEST): August 29, 2025, at 1:51 pm
  • Eastern European Central Time (EEST): August 29, 2025, at 2:51 pm

Asia

  • Indian Standard Time (IST): August 29, 2025, at 5:21 pm
  • China Standard Time (CST): August 29, 2025, at 7:51 pm
  • Korea Standard Time (KST): August 29, 2025, at 8:51 pm
  • Japan Standard Time (JST): August 29, 2025, at 8:51 pm

Here's a countdown to keep track of the time left until the release of the Genshin Impact version 6.0 special program:

Also read: Genshin Impact 6.0 Primogems count and total pulls leaked

