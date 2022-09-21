Genshin Impact addresses bug that makes Barbara broken in Dendro teams

As hilariously broken as Barbara might be in Dendro teams, Genshin Impact players should know that the bug associated with her will be patched soon. Most Travelers know this character as a healbot that does pitiful damage. Hence, seeing her become absurdly good in Dendro teams was surprising to some.

Barbara's Elemental Skill would keep proccing any Dendro Cores created by Bloom in an easily replicable situation. This subsequently creates a cycle where she keeps executing that Elemental Reaction to create damage that she has never been capable of before.

Not to mention, most characters can’t just spam thousands of damage that quickly.

Note: Procs are random events where special weapons or armor provide the user with temporary extra powers. It also refers to situations where the opposing character suddenly gains a power boost.

Barbara's days as a broken support for Dendro teams in Genshin Impact might be over soon

The in-game notice addresses this issue (Image via HoYoverse)

Now that Travelers understand the crux of the issue, it's worth looking at how Genshin Impact is going to fix this. In the in-game notice under "Update Summary" lies a passage talking about this problem. It doesn't reference Barbara by name, but she's the most notorious offender of this bug.

However, there is no date listed here. Travelers can abuse the bug until it gets patched, with the most likely fix coming in Genshin Impact 3.1. Even then, it's not guaranteed to be fixed by then.

Some readers may prefer to see this bug in action. If that's the case, then the following video perfectly demonstrates how absurdly overpowered Barbara can be, thanks to this oversight.

Barbara Bloom bug

Keep in mind that this video features a Level 60 Barbara with some Elemental Mastery artifacts. She could potentially deal even more insane damage if optimized properly. Readers are highly encouraged to check out the above video to better visualize everything.

Do remember that there is no known release date for a fix. This character wasn't a meta staple since her debut, so seeing this bug change that is unexpected yet welcome.

Unsurprisingly, several other content creators are also exploiting this massive bug.

The exact results of how effective she will be on a Dendro team will vary from account to account. Nonetheless, it's nigh effortless to execute this bug. The most popular way to maximize her DPS is to use Diona's Burst, followed up by a Dendro attack before using Barbara's Elemental Skill.

The enemies will freeze while the Bloom spam happens in the background. Best of all, every Genshin Impact player can get Barbara for free. The only requirement to getting at least one copy of her is to be Adventure Rank 18 or higher and complete the quest, A Long Shot.

Similarly, every player can easily have access to the Dendro Traveler in their lineup since the Traveler is the default character everybody owns. Thus, they can set up these Bloom shenanigans effortlessly.

The above video also serves as an explanation for what's going on with this bug. Other Hydro characters like Yelan and Xingqiu come close but are still beat in terms of replicating the sheer number of Dendro Cores created by this exploit.

Just remember that HoYoverse is looking to patch this in Genshin Impact. With that being said, the date for its implementation is currently unknown.

