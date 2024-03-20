Genshin Impact Alchemical Ascension revenue guide: How to earn Funds

Funds is an in-game currency you can use in the Genshin Impact 4.5 update's Alchemical Ascension event. There are several ways to obtain it, such as selling alchemy potions, completing special orders from visiting characters, reaching the revenue target in each operational cycle, and more.

Once you've earned enough currency, you can purchase more supplies and collect the free 4-star event weapon called Dialogues of the Desert Sages.

Here's a complete guide on how to earn more Funds and increase revenue in the Alchemical Ascension event in the Genshin Impact 4.5 update.

Genshin Impact: How to obtain Funds and increase revenue in the Alchemical Ascension event

Sell potions

Sell potions based on the latest news and trends (Image via HoYoverse)

Selling your alchemy potions is the main source of Funds and increasing revenue in the Alchemical Ascension event in Genshin Impact.

The earnings also greatly depend on your ability to keep up with the Market News and meet customers' demands. Selling high-grade potions at higher prices can also earn you more Funds.

Achieve the revenue target

Reach revenue target to get Funds from sponsors (Image via HoYoverse)

The event has three phases, each with its own revenue target that you must achieve. You can check the daily target in the Operations Handbook. Reaching the goal will grant you more Funds from the sponsors.

Take the alchemy exam

Clear all the alchemy exams to obtain more Funds and privileges (Image via HoYoverse)

Sucrose will make several appearances during the event to give you an alchemy exam. You can challenge these to test your knowledge about potions. In addition, you can obtain a large amount of Funds as a reward for completing the secondary objectives of the exam.

Complete special orders from characters

Complete special orders (Image via HoYoverse)

Several characters will visit your shop on all three days of the event to make special orders. Completing these orders will earn you a large amount of Funds. Note that these are one-time transactions only and cannot be repeated once you have sold the potion.

Enhance the potion

Enhance potions to increase their market value (Image via HoYoverse)

You can also enhance your potions using the Alchemical Concoction cauldron under the purple tent to upgrade the potions' quality. This will increase their market value and increase your revenue.

Increase revenue and get a free weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

As you increase your revenue, you will also get a new 4-star Polearm called Dialogues of the Desert Sages for free.

