How to reach 50000 revenue in Genshin Impact Alchemical Ascension event

Reaching 50000 revenue is one of the tasks in the first phase of the Genshin Impact 4.5 update's Alchemical Ascension event. Needless to say, getting Funds to increase revenue is a major part of the event. Luckily, the task is simple, and you can complete it in just a few operational cycles. To increase the revenue, you must create potions with good quality ingredients and sell them based on the Market News.

Here's a simple guide on how to reach 50000 revenue in the Alchemical Ascension event in Genshin Impact 4.5.

Genshin Impact: Reach 50000 revenue in the Alchemical Ascension event

Selling your potions is the main source of increasing revenue in the Alchemical Ascension event. Your earnings will also depend on the Market News, so you must stay updated with all the latest news and trends to fulfill the customers' demands.

Cycles 2 - 4 (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you have completed the tutorial stage and the first operational cycle with Lisa, check out the Genshin Impact Market News to know what the customers want.

Here are the Market News for Cycles 2 - 4:

Good Hunter is coming up with new dishes for adventurers who love battling .

. The owner of a Mondstadt flower shop is looking to have their fresh flowers grow more lushly and extend the time they are in bloom.

You can start by brewing a Constitution potion with Endurance and Steadying special characteristics using the following recipe:

Jueyun Chili x1

Mushroom x2

Calla Lily x4

Once you have made the potion, add it to the shop storage and put it on sale. Next, head to the cultivation area and harvest all the ingredients before ending the operational cycle.

Potion Stock (Image via HoYoverse)

Remember that the Market News will stay the same for two more cycles, so the customers' demand won't change. Repeat the steps mentioned earlier while brewing Dexterity and Strength potions using the following recipes:

Strength potion

Jueyun Chili x2

Calla Lily x2

Mushroom x4

Dexterity potion

Mushroom x1

Horsetail x6

Selling these over three cycles will increase your revenue by a decent amount in Genshin Impact's Alchemical Ascension event. Finally, you will enter the fifth cycle with the following news and trends:

Draff of Springvale is recruiting hunters to hunt an exceedingly speedy Boar King.

Boar King. A scholar from Mondstadt has unearthed an ancient stone tablet and is currently trying to decipher the information in it.

You can brew a new potion with Wisdom efficacy for the fifth cycle. Here is its recipe:

Mushroom x1

Qingxin x6

You can also enhance your potions using the cauldron under the purple tent. This will upgrade the item's quality and increase its market value. You can finally put the new potions on sale and end the cycle. This should be enough to reach 50000 revenue in Genshin Impact's Alchemical Ascension event.

Reach 50000 revenue to obtain the weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

On a related note, you can obtain the Dialogues of the Desert Sages from the event menu once you reach 50000 revenue.

