Genshin Impact Alchemical Ascension potion recipes list

By Hijam Tompok
Modified Mar 19, 2024 10:55 GMT
Alchemical Ascension recipe list (Image via HoYoverse)
Alchemical Ascension recipe list (Image via HoYoverse)

Alchemical Ascension is the ongoing flagship event in the Genshin Impact 4.5 update. During the event, you can grow your ingredients to use them to brew potions through alchemy and sell them in the potion shop.

Each potion offers different efficacies and special characteristics, and there are a ton of recipes that you can try to make different potions based on the Market News and customers' demands.

This article will list the recipes for all the potions you can brew at the Alchemical Ascension event in Genshin Impact 4.5.

Genshin Impact: All potion recipes in Alchemical Ascension

Strength potion recipes in the Alchemical Ascension event

Strength potion recipes (Image via HoYoverse)
Strength potion recipes (Image via HoYoverse)

Beginner (Strength) - Endurance and Steadying:

  • Jueyun Chili x2
  • Calla Lily x2
  • Mushroom x4

Beginner (Strength) - Endurance and Warm:

  • Jueyun Chili x4
  • Horsetail x1
  • Mushroom x1

Beginner (Strength) - Warm and Steadying:

  • Mushroom x2
  • Calla Lily x2
  • Jueyun Chili x3

Intermediate (Strength) - Warm and Endurance:

  • Horsetail x1
  • Mushroom x1
  • Jueyun Chili x4

Advance (Strength) - Focus and Steadying:

  • Berry x2
  • Mist Flower x4

Expert (Strength) - Endurance, Warm, and Steadying:

  • Jueyun Chili x1
  • Flaming Flower x1
  • Mist Flower x3
  • Horsetail x4

Expert (Strength) - Perception, Warm, and Steadying:

  • Qingxin x1
  • Jueyun Chili x2
  • Mint x2
  • Mist Flower x4

Beginner (Strength and Dexterity) - Endurance and Warm:

  • Horsetail x1
  • Jueyun Chili x2
  • Mushroom x6

Beginner (Strength and Dexterity) - Endurance and Relaxing:

  • Mushroom x1
  • Horsetail x2
  • Jueyun Chili x2
  • Dandelion x2

Beginner (Strength and Wisdom) - Healing and Endurance:

  • Horsetail x1
  • Qingxin x2
  • Jueyun Chili x2
  • Mushroom x6

Intermediate (Strength and Wisdom) - Healing and Warm:

  • Berry x1
  • Horsetail x1
  • Flaming Flower x2
  • Jueyun Chili x2

Intermediate (Strength and Dexterity) - Endurance, Strengthening, and Warm:

  • Mist Flower x1
  • Flaming Flower x1
  • Sweet Flower x2
  • Jueyun Chili x3

Expert (Strength and Dexterity) - Steadying and Relaxing:

  • Mushroom x1
  • Flaming Flower x1
  • Zaytun Peach x3
  • Mist Flower x3

Wisdom Potion recipes in the Alchemical Ascension event

Wisdom potion recipes (Image via HoYoverse)
Wisdom potion recipes (Image via HoYoverse)

Beginner (Wisdom) - Healing:

  • Mushroom x1
  • Qingxin x6

Intermediate (Wisdom) - Technique and Focus:

  • Graze Lily x1
  • Windwheel Aster x1
  • Mushroom x2
  • Berry x4

Expert (Wisdom) - Technique and Perception:

  • Marcotte x1
  • Graze Lily x2
  • Lumidouce Bell x4

Expert (Wisdom) - Healing, Technique, and Steadying:

  • Sumeru Rose x1
  • Calla Lily x2
  • Qingxin x2
  • Lumidouce Bell x4

Beginner (Wisdom and Charisma) - Healing and Fragrant:

  • Mushroom x1
  • Jueyun Chili x1
  • Sumeru Rose x2
  • Qingxin x3

Beginner (Wisdom and Dexterity) - Endurance and Steadying:

  • Dandelion x1
  • Qingxin x4

Intermediate (Wisdom and Charisma) - Healing and Perception:

  • Graze Lily x2
  • Mushroom x2
  • Qingxin x2

Intermediate (Wisdom and Charisma) - Healing and Focus:

  • Graze Lily x1
  • Berry x3
  • Qingxin x4

Intermediate (Wisdom and Charisma) - Endurance and Technique:

  • Sweet Flower x1
  • Graze Lily x2
  • Windwheel Aster x2
  • Mushroom x4

Constitution potion recipes in the Alchemical Ascension event

Constitution potion recipes (Image via HoYoverse)
Constitution potion recipes (Image via HoYoverse)

Beginner (Constitution) - Endurance and Steadying:

  • Jueyun Chili x1
  • Mushroom x2
  • Calla Lily x4

Beginner (Constitution) - Endurance and Steadying:

  • Jueyun Chili x1
  • Mushroom x1
  • Calla Lily x2
  • Horsetail x4

Intermediate (Constitution) - Strengthening and Steading:

  • Dandelion x1
  • Horsetail x1
  • Sweet Flower x2
  • Calla Lily x3

Advanced (Constitution) - Strengthening and Relaxing:

  • Qingxin x1
  • Dandelion x2
  • Sweet Flower x3

Expert (Constitution) - Steadying, Strengthening, and Fragrant:

  • Violetgrass x2
  • Mushroom x2
  • Calla Lily x3
  • Sweet Flower x4

Expert (Constitution) - Endurance and Strengthening:

  • Mushroom x1
  • Horsetail x1
  • Sweet Flower x8

Beginner (Constitution and Dexterity) - Endurance and Steadying:

  • Calla Lily x2
  • Horsetail x2
  • Mushroom x3

Beginner (Constitution and Wisdom) - Strengthening and Endurance:

  • Qingxin x1
  • Sweet Flower x2
  • Mushroom x7

Beginner (Constitution and Charisma) - Endurance and Fragment:

  • Dandelion x1
  • Mushroom x3
  • Sumeru Rose x4

Beginner (Constitution and Strength) - Steadying and Warm:

  • Mushroom x1
  • Jueyun Chili x2
  • Calla Lily x3

Intermediate (Constitution and Dexterity) - Endurance and Strengthening:

  • Horsetail x2
  • Sweet Flower x3
  • Mushroom x3

Intermediate (Constitution and Dexterity) - Endurance and Steadying:

  • Horsetail x1
  • Mushroom x4
  • Calla Lily x4

Intermediate (Constitution and Wisdom) - Focus and Technique:

  • Calla Lily x2
  • Windwheel Aster x3
  • Berry x6

Advanced (Constitution and Strength) - Steadying and Fragrant:

  • Calla Lily x1
  • Jueyun Chili x1
  • Mist Flower x3
  • Violetgrass x3

Charisma potion recipes

Charisma potion recipe (Image via HoYoverse)
Charisma potion recipe (Image via HoYoverse)

Intermediate (Charisma) - Perception and Fragrant:

  • Graze Lily x3
  • Sumeru Rose x3

Intermediate (Charisma) - Technique and Fragrant:

  • Graze Lily x2
  • Windwheel Aster x2
  • Qingxin x3

Expert (Charisma) - Focus and Fragrant:

  • Berry x2
  • Sumeru Rose x2
  • Marcotte x4

Dexterity potion recipes in the Alchemical Ascension event

Dexterity potion recipe (Image via HoYoverse)
Dexterity potion recipe (Image via HoYoverse)

Beginner (Dexterity) - Endurance:

  • Mushroom x1
  • Horsetail x6

Intermediate (Dexterity) - Focus and Relaxing:

  • Flaming Flower x1
  • Sumeru Rose x1
  • Mushroom x1
  • Qingxin x1
  • Berry x2
  • Dandelion x3

Expert (Dexterity) - Endurance, Technique, and Relaxing:

  • Mint x1
  • Windwheel Aster x2
  • Berry x2
  • Zaytun Peach x4

Beginner (Dexterity and Wisdom) - Healing and Relaxing:

  • Dandelion x2
  • Qingxin x2

Intermediate (Dexterity and Charisma) - Fragrant and Relaxing:

  • Calla Lily x1
  • Jueyun Chili x1
  • Horsetail x1
  • Dandelion x2

Advanced (Dexterity) - Focus and Perception:

  • Mint x3
  • Horsetail x4
  • Berry x6

This concludes the list of recipes in Genshin Impact's Alchemical Ascension event.

Check out other Genshin Impact 4.5 related articles:

Countdown to Neuvillette and Kazuha banners in Genshin Impact 4.5 || Genshin Impact 4.5 new updates and changes || Genshin Impact 4.5 Spiral Abyss || Genshin Impact 4.5 active redemption codes || Genshin Impact 4.5 free event weapon