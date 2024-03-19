Genshin Impact Alchemical Ascension potion recipes list

Alchemical Ascension is the ongoing flagship event in the Genshin Impact 4.5 update. During the event, you can grow your ingredients to use them to brew potions through alchemy and sell them in the potion shop.

Each potion offers different efficacies and special characteristics, and there are a ton of recipes that you can try to make different potions based on the Market News and customers' demands.

This article will list the recipes for all the potions you can brew at the Alchemical Ascension event in Genshin Impact 4.5.

Genshin Impact: All potion recipes in Alchemical Ascension

Strength potion recipes in the Alchemical Ascension event

Strength potion recipes (Image via HoYoverse)

Beginner (Strength) - Endurance and Steadying:

Jueyun Chili x2

Calla Lily x2

Mushroom x4

Beginner (Strength) - Endurance and Warm:

Jueyun Chili x4

Horsetail x1

Mushroom x1

Beginner (Strength) - Warm and Steadying:

Mushroom x2

Calla Lily x2

Jueyun Chili x3

Intermediate (Strength) - Warm and Endurance:

Horsetail x1

Mushroom x1

Jueyun Chili x4

Advance (Strength) - Focus and Steadying:

Berry x2

Mist Flower x4

Expert (Strength) - Endurance, Warm, and Steadying:

Jueyun Chili x1

Flaming Flower x1

Mist Flower x3

Horsetail x4

Expert (Strength) - Perception, Warm, and Steadying:

Qingxin x1

Jueyun Chili x2

Mint x2

Mist Flower x4

Beginner (Strength and Dexterity) - Endurance and Warm:

Horsetail x1

Jueyun Chili x2

Mushroom x6

Beginner (Strength and Dexterity) - Endurance and Relaxing:

Mushroom x1

Horsetail x2

Jueyun Chili x2

Dandelion x2

Beginner (Strength and Wisdom) - Healing and Endurance:

Horsetail x1

Qingxin x2

Jueyun Chili x2

Mushroom x6

Intermediate (Strength and Wisdom) - Healing and Warm:

Berry x1

Horsetail x1

Flaming Flower x2

Jueyun Chili x2

Intermediate (Strength and Dexterity) - Endurance, Strengthening, and Warm:

Mist Flower x1

Flaming Flower x1

Sweet Flower x2

Jueyun Chili x3

Expert (Strength and Dexterity) - Steadying and Relaxing:

Mushroom x1

Flaming Flower x1

Zaytun Peach x3

Mist Flower x3

Wisdom Potion recipes in the Alchemical Ascension event

Wisdom potion recipes (Image via HoYoverse)

Beginner (Wisdom) - Healing:

Mushroom x1

Qingxin x6

Intermediate (Wisdom) - Technique and Focus:

Graze Lily x1

Windwheel Aster x1

Mushroom x2

Berry x4

Expert (Wisdom) - Technique and Perception:

Marcotte x1

Graze Lily x2

Lumidouce Bell x4

Expert (Wisdom) - Healing, Technique, and Steadying:

Sumeru Rose x1

Calla Lily x2

Qingxin x2

Lumidouce Bell x4

Beginner (Wisdom and Charisma) - Healing and Fragrant:

Mushroom x1

Jueyun Chili x1

Sumeru Rose x2

Qingxin x3

Beginner (Wisdom and Dexterity) - Endurance and Steadying:

Dandelion x1

Qingxin x4

Intermediate (Wisdom and Charisma) - Healing and Perception:

Graze Lily x2

Mushroom x2

Qingxin x2

Intermediate (Wisdom and Charisma) - Healing and Focus:

Graze Lily x1

Berry x3

Qingxin x4

Intermediate (Wisdom and Charisma) - Endurance and Technique:

Sweet Flower x1

Graze Lily x2

Windwheel Aster x2

Mushroom x4

Constitution potion recipes in the Alchemical Ascension event

Constitution potion recipes (Image via HoYoverse)

Beginner (Constitution) - Endurance and Steadying:

Jueyun Chili x1

Mushroom x2

Calla Lily x4

Beginner (Constitution) - Endurance and Steadying:

Jueyun Chili x1

Mushroom x1

Calla Lily x2

Horsetail x4

Intermediate (Constitution) - Strengthening and Steading:

Dandelion x1

Horsetail x1

Sweet Flower x2

Calla Lily x3

Advanced (Constitution) - Strengthening and Relaxing:

Qingxin x1

Dandelion x2

Sweet Flower x3

Expert (Constitution) - Steadying, Strengthening, and Fragrant:

Violetgrass x2

Mushroom x2

Calla Lily x3

Sweet Flower x4

Expert (Constitution) - Endurance and Strengthening:

Mushroom x1

Horsetail x1

Sweet Flower x8

Beginner (Constitution and Dexterity) - Endurance and Steadying:

Calla Lily x2

Horsetail x2

Mushroom x3

Beginner (Constitution and Wisdom) - Strengthening and Endurance:

Qingxin x1

Sweet Flower x2

Mushroom x7

Beginner (Constitution and Charisma) - Endurance and Fragment:

Dandelion x1

Mushroom x3

Sumeru Rose x4

Beginner (Constitution and Strength) - Steadying and Warm:

Mushroom x1

Jueyun Chili x2

Calla Lily x3

Intermediate (Constitution and Dexterity) - Endurance and Strengthening:

Horsetail x2

Sweet Flower x3

Mushroom x3

Intermediate (Constitution and Dexterity) - Endurance and Steadying:

Horsetail x1

Mushroom x4

Calla Lily x4

Intermediate (Constitution and Wisdom) - Focus and Technique:

Calla Lily x2

Windwheel Aster x3

Berry x6

Advanced (Constitution and Strength) - Steadying and Fragrant:

Calla Lily x1

Jueyun Chili x1

Mist Flower x3

Violetgrass x3

Charisma potion recipes

Charisma potion recipe (Image via HoYoverse)

Intermediate (Charisma) - Perception and Fragrant:

Graze Lily x3

Sumeru Rose x3

Intermediate (Charisma) - Technique and Fragrant:

Graze Lily x2

Windwheel Aster x2

Qingxin x3

Expert (Charisma) - Focus and Fragrant:

Berry x2

Sumeru Rose x2

Marcotte x4

Dexterity potion recipes in the Alchemical Ascension event

Dexterity potion recipe (Image via HoYoverse)

Beginner (Dexterity) - Endurance:

Mushroom x1

Horsetail x6

Intermediate (Dexterity) - Focus and Relaxing:

Flaming Flower x1

Sumeru Rose x1

Mushroom x1

Qingxin x1

Berry x2

Dandelion x3

Expert (Dexterity) - Endurance, Technique, and Relaxing:

Mint x1

Windwheel Aster x2

Berry x2

Zaytun Peach x4

Beginner (Dexterity and Wisdom) - Healing and Relaxing:

Dandelion x2

Qingxin x2

Intermediate (Dexterity and Charisma) - Fragrant and Relaxing:

Calla Lily x1

Jueyun Chili x1

Horsetail x1

Dandelion x2

Advanced (Dexterity) - Focus and Perception:

Mint x3

Horsetail x4

Berry x6

This concludes the list of recipes in Genshin Impact's Alchemical Ascension event.

