Genshin Impact Alchemical Ascension potion recipes list

Alchemical Ascension is the ongoing flagship event in the Genshin Impact 4.5 update. During the event, you can grow your ingredients to use them to brew potions through alchemy and sell them in the potion shop.
Each potion offers different efficacies and special characteristics, and there are a ton of recipes that you can try to make different potions based on the Market News and customers' demands.
This article will list the recipes for all the potions you can brew at the Alchemical Ascension event in Genshin Impact 4.5.
Genshin Impact: All potion recipes in Alchemical Ascension
Strength potion recipes in the Alchemical Ascension event
Beginner (Strength) - Endurance and Steadying:
- Jueyun Chili x2
- Calla Lily x2
- Mushroom x4
Beginner (Strength) - Endurance and Warm:
- Jueyun Chili x4
- Horsetail x1
- Mushroom x1
Beginner (Strength) - Warm and Steadying:
- Mushroom x2
- Calla Lily x2
- Jueyun Chili x3
Intermediate (Strength) - Warm and Endurance:
- Horsetail x1
- Mushroom x1
- Jueyun Chili x4
Advance (Strength) - Focus and Steadying:
- Berry x2
- Mist Flower x4
Expert (Strength) - Endurance, Warm, and Steadying:
- Jueyun Chili x1
- Flaming Flower x1
- Mist Flower x3
- Horsetail x4
Expert (Strength) - Perception, Warm, and Steadying:
- Qingxin x1
- Jueyun Chili x2
- Mint x2
- Mist Flower x4
Beginner (Strength and Dexterity) - Endurance and Warm:
- Horsetail x1
- Jueyun Chili x2
- Mushroom x6
Beginner (Strength and Dexterity) - Endurance and Relaxing:
- Mushroom x1
- Horsetail x2
- Jueyun Chili x2
- Dandelion x2
Beginner (Strength and Wisdom) - Healing and Endurance:
- Horsetail x1
- Qingxin x2
- Jueyun Chili x2
- Mushroom x6
Intermediate (Strength and Wisdom) - Healing and Warm:
- Berry x1
- Horsetail x1
- Flaming Flower x2
- Jueyun Chili x2
Intermediate (Strength and Dexterity) - Endurance, Strengthening, and Warm:
- Mist Flower x1
- Flaming Flower x1
- Sweet Flower x2
- Jueyun Chili x3
Expert (Strength and Dexterity) - Steadying and Relaxing:
- Mushroom x1
- Flaming Flower x1
- Zaytun Peach x3
- Mist Flower x3
Wisdom Potion recipes in the Alchemical Ascension event
Beginner (Wisdom) - Healing:
- Mushroom x1
- Qingxin x6
Intermediate (Wisdom) - Technique and Focus:
- Graze Lily x1
- Windwheel Aster x1
- Mushroom x2
- Berry x4
Expert (Wisdom) - Technique and Perception:
- Marcotte x1
- Graze Lily x2
- Lumidouce Bell x4
Expert (Wisdom) - Healing, Technique, and Steadying:
- Sumeru Rose x1
- Calla Lily x2
- Qingxin x2
- Lumidouce Bell x4
Beginner (Wisdom and Charisma) - Healing and Fragrant:
- Mushroom x1
- Jueyun Chili x1
- Sumeru Rose x2
- Qingxin x3
Beginner (Wisdom and Dexterity) - Endurance and Steadying:
- Dandelion x1
- Qingxin x4
Intermediate (Wisdom and Charisma) - Healing and Perception:
- Graze Lily x2
- Mushroom x2
- Qingxin x2
Intermediate (Wisdom and Charisma) - Healing and Focus:
- Graze Lily x1
- Berry x3
- Qingxin x4
Intermediate (Wisdom and Charisma) - Endurance and Technique:
- Sweet Flower x1
- Graze Lily x2
- Windwheel Aster x2
- Mushroom x4
Constitution potion recipes in the Alchemical Ascension event
Beginner (Constitution) - Endurance and Steadying:
- Jueyun Chili x1
- Mushroom x2
- Calla Lily x4
Beginner (Constitution) - Endurance and Steadying:
- Jueyun Chili x1
- Mushroom x1
- Calla Lily x2
- Horsetail x4
Intermediate (Constitution) - Strengthening and Steading:
- Dandelion x1
- Horsetail x1
- Sweet Flower x2
- Calla Lily x3
Advanced (Constitution) - Strengthening and Relaxing:
- Qingxin x1
- Dandelion x2
- Sweet Flower x3
Expert (Constitution) - Steadying, Strengthening, and Fragrant:
- Violetgrass x2
- Mushroom x2
- Calla Lily x3
- Sweet Flower x4
Expert (Constitution) - Endurance and Strengthening:
- Mushroom x1
- Horsetail x1
- Sweet Flower x8
Beginner (Constitution and Dexterity) - Endurance and Steadying:
- Calla Lily x2
- Horsetail x2
- Mushroom x3
Beginner (Constitution and Wisdom) - Strengthening and Endurance:
- Qingxin x1
- Sweet Flower x2
- Mushroom x7
Beginner (Constitution and Charisma) - Endurance and Fragment:
- Dandelion x1
- Mushroom x3
- Sumeru Rose x4
Beginner (Constitution and Strength) - Steadying and Warm:
- Mushroom x1
- Jueyun Chili x2
- Calla Lily x3
Intermediate (Constitution and Dexterity) - Endurance and Strengthening:
- Horsetail x2
- Sweet Flower x3
- Mushroom x3
Intermediate (Constitution and Dexterity) - Endurance and Steadying:
- Horsetail x1
- Mushroom x4
- Calla Lily x4
Intermediate (Constitution and Wisdom) - Focus and Technique:
- Calla Lily x2
- Windwheel Aster x3
- Berry x6
Advanced (Constitution and Strength) - Steadying and Fragrant:
- Calla Lily x1
- Jueyun Chili x1
- Mist Flower x3
- Violetgrass x3
Charisma potion recipes
Intermediate (Charisma) - Perception and Fragrant:
- Graze Lily x3
- Sumeru Rose x3
Intermediate (Charisma) - Technique and Fragrant:
- Graze Lily x2
- Windwheel Aster x2
- Qingxin x3
Expert (Charisma) - Focus and Fragrant:
- Berry x2
- Sumeru Rose x2
- Marcotte x4
Dexterity potion recipes in the Alchemical Ascension event
Beginner (Dexterity) - Endurance:
- Mushroom x1
- Horsetail x6
Intermediate (Dexterity) - Focus and Relaxing:
- Flaming Flower x1
- Sumeru Rose x1
- Mushroom x1
- Qingxin x1
- Berry x2
- Dandelion x3
Expert (Dexterity) - Endurance, Technique, and Relaxing:
- Mint x1
- Windwheel Aster x2
- Berry x2
- Zaytun Peach x4
Beginner (Dexterity and Wisdom) - Healing and Relaxing:
- Dandelion x2
- Qingxin x2
Intermediate (Dexterity and Charisma) - Fragrant and Relaxing:
- Calla Lily x1
- Jueyun Chili x1
- Horsetail x1
- Dandelion x2
Advanced (Dexterity) - Focus and Perception:
- Mint x3
- Horsetail x4
- Berry x6
This concludes the list of recipes in Genshin Impact's Alchemical Ascension event.
