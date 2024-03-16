Genshin Impact Alchemical Ascension event: How to play and Objectives guide

Genshin Impact 4.5 has released a new flagship event called the Alchemical Ascension, where you must run a potion shop. During this, you will grow ingredients, learn how to brew potions using alchemy and sell them based on the ever-changing market trends and custom demands of a few special customers. This is a simulation game where you have to create and sell items to earn profits.

This event has four main objectives, and here's a detailed guide on how to play the new Alchemical Ascension event and obtain Primogem rewards in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Alchemical Ascension event tutorial

Brew the potion

Ingredients received from Lisa (Image via HoYoverse)

Upon reaching the main location of the event in Genshin Impact, you will begin by receiving the following items from Lisa to make the first potion:

Calla Lily x10

Mushroom x10

Jueyun Chili x10

Drag the items from the right to the titles (Image via HoYoverse)

After obtaining the ingredients, interact with the cauldron in the purple tent to begin brewing the potion. Start by dragging the ingredients on the right to the square tiles and cover as much area as possible to increase the tuning rate for the concoction.

Once the tuning rate is above 100%, you can concoct a potion and put it on sale. Keep in mind that you can brew only one potion per operation cycle.

It is also important to note that each ingredient has different characteristics, and using a different combination will give you a unique type of potion. You can check the efficacy status of your potion on the top left side of the screen.

Beginner grade potion (Image via HoYoverse)

Furthermore, the tuning rate of the product will also affect its grade and level. Once you're done brewing the potion, the characteristic with the highest efficacy value will determine the potion's type and grade, which will also decide the product's price.

There are four different grades:

Beginner

Intermediate

Advanced

Special

The grade of the potion will rise with your alchemy level.

Sell the potion

Potion Stock (Image via HoYoverse)

After successfully brewing the potion, you can put it up for sale under the blue tent. You also need to keep track of the Market News to know what is in demand and concoct potions accordingly.

Grow ingredients for potion

Cultivate more ingredients (Image via HoYoverse)

Naturally, you need more ingredients to create more potions. Luckily, you can grow them yourself using the cultivation area. You will start with only two cultivation areas, but you can obtain up to nine by buying them from an NPC named Freda.

Buy supplies from Freda

You can buy potion bottles and cultivation areas from Freda (Image via HoYoverse)

The final main task in this Genshin Impact event is to buy supplies from Freda. You can buy more cultivation areas using the profits from selling the potion. Additionally, you can purchase special Potion Bottles, but that's only for decoration.

Once you've purchased more cultivation areas, you can cultivate more ingredients and end the operation cycle. Once that is done, harvest the items and check out the current Market News.

Finally, concoct a potion according to the customers' needs and put it on sale before ending the operation cycle. Repeat these steps until you can collect all the rewards for that day in Genshin Impact.

Brew potions based on the Market News for each operation cycle

Keep up with the Market News to know the demand (Image via HoYoverse)

The type of potion you put up on sale will depend on the current trend. You can check it out in the Market News at the Potion Stock stall. Each operation cycle will present you with different demands for products.

For example, in the second to fourth operation cycles, you will find the news that the "Good Hunter is coming up with new dishes for adventurers who love battling."

So you can make a potion using the ingredients that have the following efficacies:

Constitution

Strength

Dexterity

Once you have concocted the potion, you can put it on sale and end the operation cycle. As you complete more objectives in Genshin Impact's Alchemical Ascension event, you will also obtain Primogem rewards. Furthermore, you will be rewarded with a new 4-star Polearm called Dialogues of the Desert Sages by earning more revenue by selling the potion.

