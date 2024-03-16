Genshin Impact Alchemical Ascension: Market News and Recommended Potions

Alchemical Ascension is a new flagship event in the ongoing Genshin Impact 4.5 update. During this event, you will run a newly established potion shop where you will have to sell potions with different efficacies based on the customers' demand in the market. Keep in mind that the demand for the product type changes every operational cycle. So you must keep up with the Market News, which you can check in the Potion Stock.

This article will list the potion types for each operational cycle along with their recipes in Genshin Impact 4.5's Alchemical Ascension event. Completing all the sales objectives will grant you a ton of Primogem Rewards.

Genshin Impact: All Market News and recommended potion types for each cycle

Cycles 2 - 4 (Day One)

Cycles 2 - 4 (Image via HoYoverse)

Market News I:

Good Hunter is coming up with new dishes for adventurers who love battling.

Potion type:

Constitution (efficacy)

Strength (efficacy)

Dexterity (efficacy)

Market News II:

The owner of a Mondstadt flower shop is looking to have their fresh flowers grow more lushly and extend the time they are in bloom.

Potion type:

Constitution (efficacy)

Endurance (special characteristic)

Steadying (special characteristic)

Cycles 5 - 7 (Day One)

Cycles 5 - 7 (Image via HoYoverse)

Market New I:

Draff of Springvale is recruiting hunters to hunt an exceedingly speedy Boar King.

Potion type:

Strength (efficacy)

Dexterity (efficacy)

Wisdom (efficacy)

Endurance (special characteristic)

Market News II:

A scholar from Mondstadt has unearthed an ancient stone tablet and is currently trying to decipher the information in it.

Potion type:

Wisdom (efficacy)

Cycles 8 - 10 (Day One)

Cycles 8 - 10 (Image via HoYoverse)

Market News I:

A bard in Mondstadt hopes to reliably put on a good show in their performances and attract a larger audience.

Potion type:

Charisma (efficacy)

Wisdom (efficacy)

Steadying (special characteristic)

Relaxing (special characteristic)

Market News II:

The Cavalry Captain of the Knights of Favonius is leading a squad that aims to clear out bandits skulking outside the city.

Potion type:

Strength (efficacy)

Dexterity (efficacy)

Endurance (special characteristic)

Market News III:

The Dragonspine Exploration Team is preparing supplies to ensure its members remain in good condition.

Potion type:

Constitution (efficacy)

Strength (efficacy)

Warm (special characteristic)

Endurance (special characteristic)

Market News IV:

Makeup is fashionable amongst the young girls in Mondstadt.

Potion type:

Charisma (efficacy)

Fragrant (special characteristic)

Technique (special characteristic)

Cycles 11 - 22 (Day Two)

All the Market News will be randomized between cycles 11 - 22 on Day two of the Genshin Impact Alchemical Ascension event. Therefore, each player might either get different news on the same cycle, or repeated news on multiple cycles. Below is a list of all the Market News on the second phase of the event.

Cycles 11 - 13 (Image via HoYoverse)

Market News I:

Rare, swift-swimming fish have been spotted in Mondstadt's waters! Enthusiasts are eager to have at them.

Potion type:

Dexterity (efficacy)

Wisdom (efficacy)

Focus (special characteristic)

Market New II:

An exhilarating Pankration Tournament is underway in the Fortress of Meropide, and it is said there's someone(s) looking to buy a way to boost their physical capabilities no matter the price.

Potion type:

Dexterity (efficacy)

Constitution (efficacy)

Technique (special characteristic)

Cycles 14 - 16 (Image via HoYoverse)

Market News III:

The Milleliths are currently clearing out monsters in order to protect miners. They want to remain calm as they do so and end the battle quickly.

Potion type:

Strength (efficacy)

Dexterity (efficacy)

Strengthening (special characteristic)

Market News IV:

The captain of the Liyue ship wants to improve the constitution of the new sailors and ameliorate the effect of seasickness.

Constitution (efficacy)

Healing (special characteristic)

Relaxing (special characteristic)

Cycles 17 - 19 (Image via HoYoverse)

Market News V:

Yae Publishing House is holding a light novel contest, and authors are searching for inspiration.

Potion type:

Wisdom (efficacy)

Focus (special characteristic)

Technique (special characteristic)

Market News VI:

There have been frequent disturbances in the desert lately, and the Guardian of Aaru Village is leading the other guards in the defense against monster attacks.

Potion type:

Wisdom (efficacy)

Constitution (efficacy)

Endurance (special characteristic)

Market News VII:

Recently, the number of people injured by monster attacks is on the rise, and Deaconess Barbara is looking to replenish the medicine stocks of the Church of Favonius.

Potion type:

Constitution (efficacy)

Healing (special characteristic)

Steadying (special characteristic)

Cycles 20 -22 (Image via HoYoverse)

Market News VIII:

The Director of the Yun-Han Opera Troupe is preparing to purchase a batch of makeup products for their performances.

Potion type:

Charisma (efficacy)

Wisdom (efficacy)

Fragrant (special characteristic)

Market News IX:

Some of the Qingce Village elders are in poor health, and they hope to find a way to extend their lifespans.

Potion type:

Constitution (efficacy)

Strengthening (special characteristic)

Healing (special characteristic)

Endurance (special characteristic)

Market News X:

Akademiya students are busy composing final theses and are under significant stress. Some are currently seeking a means to calm their spirits and let them focus on research.

Potion type:

Wisdom (efficacy)

Steadying (special characteristic)

Focus (special characteristic)

This concludes all the Market News and potion recommendations for days one and two of the Alchemical Ascension event.

Check out other Genshin Impact 4.5 related content:

Countdown to Neuvillette and Kazuha's banners in Genshin Impact 4.5 || Spiral Abyss enemy lineup in Genshin Impact 4.5 || Genshin Impact 4.5 new updates and changes || Genshin Impact 4.5 Free event weapon || All active codes in Genshin Impact 4.5