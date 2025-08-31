Genshin Impact: All archons and their status in the meta

Archons in Genshin Impact have always been known as the most powerful and divine beings on Teyvat. This has also been applied to their kit as a character, making them stand out in the meta. As they represent one of the seven elements, it's expected for them to be the best out of their type, whether in the role of a DPS or a support.

Genshin Impact releases archons every year with the release of a new region, where the said archon reigns or looks over. A significant shift in the meta come along with their release, as they introduce new mechanics or styles of gameplay. Here's a look at Six Archons out of Seven available right now and how they stand in Genshin Impact's meta today.

Archons and their status in meta as of Genshin Impact's version 5.8

1) Mavuika (Pyro Archon)

Mavuika (Image via HoYoverse)

Mavuika is the newest addition to the archon roster and was released almost nine months ago during Genshin Impact's Natlan 5.x patches. Ever since her release, she has become the strongest DPS of all time, as she's able to clear content in all sorts of team roles, whether it's on-field DPS or off-field. Her elemental skill helps her switch into both roles quite easily in combat.

Being Natlan's archon, her ultimate is powered by triggering nightsoul bursts in the team and can be a useful dedicated support if put on the Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City artifact set. Every endgame reset, like the Spiral Abyss, Mavuika is able to carry the team even without any dedicated support, making her a suitable unit even for casual players to clear content with.

2) Furina (Hydro Archon)

Furina (Image via HoYoverse)

Furina has maintained her spot as the best off-field DPS for more than two years since her release. With the Fontaine's Golden Troupe set, she can be at her max potential, delivering damage via her elemental skill in Ousia state even if on-field.

Her hydro application is fast and unique compared to other previous 5-star supports in the Hydro roster, which makes her quite flexible in any team composition, whether it's bloom, hyperbloom, etc. She can perform well even outside this niche as long as there's a healer to make up for her HP-reducing mechanic and her fanfare stacks on ultimate for the damage bonus to the team.

3) Nahida (Dendro Archon)

Nahida (Image via HoYoverse)

Nahida came along with the release of Sumeru and the element of Dendro in Genshin Impact. The release of this element brought forth a major shift in meta teams and many types of reaction-based teams, like hyperbloom, quickbloom, bloom, burgeon, etc.

Her elemental mastery scaling buffs on her skill and ultimate make her the ideal support, especially when paired with the Deepwood Memories artifact set.

Outside her usual team compositions, players have also come up with many different team variations, like the Fridge teams, where Dendro can increase the application of Cryo on an enemy, as these two elements don't react with each other.

4) Raiden Shogun (Electro Archon)

Raiden Shogun (Image via HoYoverse)

Raiden Shogun is the best Electro burst DPS in Genshin Impact so far, even after the release of characters like Cyno. Her unique composition, surrounding elemental energy and energy recharge, make her a flexible support and a burst DPS on swap if paired with the right energy generating team members.

She still takes the crown for clearing endgame content despite having the meta shift that caters towards the recent batch of archons after her release. Her infamous team of "Raiden National," consisting of Xiangling, Xingqiu, and Bennett, still performs well.

Additionally, her constellations, especially at level 2, further increase her damage output by reducing enemy's defence on her burst activation.

5) Zhongli (Geo Archon)

Zhongli (Image via HoYoverse)

Once considered a game-changing unit in the early years of Genshin Impact, Zhongli now primarily serves as one of the most reliable shield supports.

Back then, there were just a handful of shield supports where their damage absorption was nothing compared to Zhongli's massive HP scaling shield stat. His passive talent - Dominance of Earth - even allows him to convert his HP into boosting his shield and burst damage further.

Nowadays, he's mostly placed as a shielder in team compositions surrounding a DPS like Arlecchino, Navia, or Hu Tao. Over time, he has fallen short in the meta ever since the release of other strong shield supports, like Citlali and Layla. However, he's still considered as a safe and useful unit even now for early to mid-game players in Genshin Impact.

6) Venti (Anemo Archon)

Venti (Image via HoYoverse)

Venti was one of the most powerful units in the early days of Genshin because of his crowd control ability to group enemies via his Elemental burst. However, ever since Kazuha was released, people have gradually stopped using Venti as the meta shifts from AOE-based endgame modes to single-target high HP enemies.

He shines well during endgame content when the leyline disorders have enemies that can be grouped or when Anemo has an appearance in the Imaginarium Theatre resets. His utility lies in very specific teams like electro-charged or even burning teams, but for new players, he's no longer a priority when compared to units like Kazuha.

The meta in Genshin Impact is always shifting as new Archons and characters join the roster. Some, like Mavuika, become instant DPS favorites, while others, such as Venti, have seen their influence fade. Still, every Archon holds unique value, and players continue to use them not just for strength, but for the connection they feel with each one.

