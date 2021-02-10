Genshin Impact: Upcoming events schedule

Genshin Impact has announced a ton of new events and highly rewarding quests that are part of the V1.3 "All that Glitters" update.

With all the queued up events and quests set to enter the fray in the upcoming days, let's take a look at the schedule for their arrival into Genshin Impact.

As new version approaches, so too do new events — are you ready, Travelers?



All times below based on server time



More events are coming soon. Stay tuned!



View the full image here >>>https://t.co/KE68tsUBI0#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/cQcamI9H9m — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) February 3, 2021

Schedule for upcoming events in Genshin Impact

May Fortune Find You: 11th February - 26th February Stand By Me: 10th February - 7th March Theater Mechanicus: 10th February - 28th February Lantern Rite Gifts / Night Sky's Grace: 26th February - End of V1.3 Ley Line Overflow: 26th February - 5th March Lantern Rite Gameplay: 10th February - 28th February

The Lantern Rite Festival will have multiple events under its theme, running in different stages, which are:

Festive Fever Stage 1: We've Only Just Begun: 10th February - 28th February

Quest / The Origin of the Lanterns: 10th February - 28th February

Xiao Market Stage 1: 10th February - 7th March

Festive Fever Stage 2: Guests Flock From Afar: 14th February - 28th February

Quest: Currents Deep Beneath the Lanterns: 14th February - 28th February

Xiao Market Stage 2: 14th February - 7th March

Festive Fever Stage 3: Glow of a Thousand Lanterns: 18th February - 28th February

Quest: Light Upon the Sea: 18th February - 28th February

Xiao Market Stage 3: 18th February - 7th March

As for the limited time character banner, 5-star character Keqing (Electro) will be featured in the "Dance of Lanterns" wish event. The banner will be live from 17th of February to the 2nd of March.

Limited-time character event wish: Keqing (Image via Mihoyo)

For the Epitome Invocation event, the 5-star polearm Staff of Homa, and the 5-star claymore Wolf's Gravestone will be featured exclusively. The limited-time weapons banner will be live from 23rd February to 17th of March.

Limited-time weapons wish event (Image via Mihoyo)

Lantern Rite festival, being the highlight of the V1.3, will continuously feature events for a long time in separate stages. To learn more, read Genshin Impact: Lantern Rite event and its contents explained.