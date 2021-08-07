Genshin Impact Aloy leaks: Elemental skill and burst animations, Ascension materials and more

Genshin Impact is giving away a 5-star character, Aloy, for free in the upcoming update. This comes after a collaboration of Genshin Impact with Horizon Zero Dawn. Aloy is the protagonist of the well-known action RPG Horizon Zero Dawn. Maintaining its originality, MiHoYo has made Aloy a bow user in Genshin Impact. The 5-star Cryo character will make her way to the game with the 2.1 update in Playstation.

PC players will have to wait another month to experience her in the 2.2 update of Genshin Impact. Being a 5-star character, players can safely assume she is a strong character, which is evident from the leaks too.

Genshin Impact leaks indicate Aloy to be a strong DPS

Aloy's Elemental Skill

In her Elemental Skill, Aloy throws a Freeze bomb which explodes on impact. The process deals Cryo damage and much smaller Chillwater Bomblets are formed. These Bomblets further explode and do Cryo damage after a short delay or if an enemy comes in contact with them. This is somewhat similar to Klee's Elemental Skill.

Alloy's Elemental Skill (image via @GENSHIN_ES)

Every time an enemy is affected by a Freeze bomb or Chillwater Bomblets, Aloy gains a Coil stack. Aloy gains a normal attack bonus with each stack she gains. Upon receiving 4 Coil stacks, Aloy's normal attack damage is converted to Cryo damage.

All Travelers who have reached Adventure Rank 20 or above will be able to obtain the event-exclusive 5-star character "Savior From Another World" Aloy (Cryo) directly through in-game mail.



View details here >>>https://t.co/q3vtTTMRdt#GenshinImpact — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 22, 2021

Aloy's Elemental Burst

Aloy's Elemental Burst has a sizeable AoE and does pretty high damage. She throws a Power Cell filled with Cryo and blows it up with an arrow, dealing AoE Cryo damage. Her Burst cooldown is 12 seconds and costs only 40 energy. Players can continuously spam her Elemental Burst even with a nominal Energy Recharge stat.

Aloy's Ascension materials

For the character ascension:

Shivada Jade Stones (can be obtained from Cryo Regisvine and Cryo Hypostasis)

(can be obtained from Cryo Regisvine and Cryo Hypostasis) Crystalline Bloom (dropped by Cryo Hypostasis)

(dropped by Cryo Hypostasis) Crystal Marrow (can be found in Yashiori Island)

(can be found in Yashiori Island) Spectral Husk (yet to be released)

For talent ascension:

Teachings, Guides, and Philosophies of Freedom (rewards of Forsaken Rift domain challenge on Mon/Thu/Sun)

(rewards of Forsaken Rift domain challenge on Mon/Thu/Sun) Spectral Husk (yet to be released)

Aloy's Ascension materials (image via DevilTakoyaki)

Aloy is also rumored to be using another material for her talents, which will be dropped by the upcoming weekly boss La Signora.

Aloy's passive talents give her attack boost and Cryo damage bonus after using Elemental Skill and Burst respectively. Moreover, animals who drop Fowl and Meat will not be intimidated if Aloy is in the party.

