Genshin Impact Amber birthday 2023: Gifts, mail, and official art

Amber's birthday is on August 10, meaning Genshin Impact players will get her mail and some free gifts on that day if they log in. Everybody is given this character for free, and some gamers might be attached to her. So, let's look at what this Outrider is doing on August 10 and the gifts she will give to the Traveler on that joyous day.

You can only get her birthday mail if you log in on August 10. This article is specifically about her 2023 letter and gifts. On a related note, Mika was born on August 11, so you will get his mail on the day after you get Amber's. Anyhow, let's look at the following letter.

Amber's 2023 birthday mail and gifts in Genshin Impact

The official birthday mail from Mondstadt's most iconic Outrider (Image via HoYoverse)

Amber essentially talks about how good her sleep was and that she is ready for adventure in her 2023 birthday mail. She was inspired by Klee's recent journey, resulting in the Outrider planning to go from Springvale to Dawn Winery, then maybe visit Stormterror's Lair or Stone Gate.

Her gifts for Genshin Impact players on this joyous day include the following:

3x Windwheel Aster

3x Small Lamp Grass

1x Outrider's Champion Steak!

In the letter, Amber even talks about how she would like to share some bread with the player if they meet again, although her rewards don't include anything involving that food item.

Outrider's Champion Steak! is her signature dish (Image via HoYoverse)

Since you have to log in on August 10 on the server you normally use to get the mail, here is each server's time zone:

Asia: UTC+8

UTC+8 Europe: UTC+1

UTC+1 North America: UTC-5

So, Genshin Impact players just need to log in on August 10, 2023, by the timings shown above for their respective servers. If you don't see the mail, then you might need to wait since the server you're on isn't yet on August 10, 2023. Make sure to log in on that day to get the mail and its associated loot.

Although everybody will likely have Amber since she's a free character, it is worth noting that you're not required to own a unit to get their letters on their days of birth. This distinction is important for other entities who will send players some mail in the upcoming days.

Official chibi art

The story behind this chibi official art for Amber's birthday involves her talking to the player about the wind glider's license exam. She then asks if the Traveler wants to compete with her, resulting in the gamer and Paimon wanting to collect five Sunsettia and shoot down three Wind Slimes.

It's a cute little story, but some gamers might be more curious about the big birthday art. That artwork will be posted on the official Genshin Impact Twitter account once all regions experience August 10, 2023, so Travelers need to be patient for that to happen.

Until then, Genshin Impact players can enjoy the official chibi art presented above and a myriad of fan art being posted today for Amber.

Poll : Is Amber one of your favorite characters in Genshin Impact? Yes No 0 votes