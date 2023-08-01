All Genshin Impact character birthdays in August 2023

In the vibrant world of Teyvat, Genshin Impact characters also have special days to celebrate, and August is no exception. As we enter this joyous month in 2023, players can expect delightful surprises from some beloved characters. Amber, Mika, Faruzan, Ninnguang, and Mona are set to shower the community with heartwarming birthday mails and presents.

It is worth mentioning that players who have set their birthday to August in Genshin Impact will receive a new cake and some in-game rewards. While receiving these thoughtful gestures is exciting, we'll focus on these characters' birthdays in this article.

Genshin Impact character birthdays in August 2023

Amber's official birthday 2022 artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

As previously mentioned, five Genshin Impact characters are born in August. Here is a list along with their birth dates:

August 10: Amber

August 11: Mika

August 20: Faruzan

August 26: Ninnguang

August 31: Mona Megistus

A character's Birthday Mail in Genshin Impact has particular timing and availability. It is not associated with the server's daily reset timer and is received when the server's time passes midnight. Birthday Mail is only available from 00:00 to 23:59 on that specific day. To obtain the mail, players must be logged in during that time. The mail will not be received if they log in even a minute after midnight.

The Birthday Mail is significant because it allows the player to receive a special dish from a character even if the player does not own that character.

Two characters will celebrate their first birthday

Mondstadt's famous cartographer will return to the limelight (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact officials and the community will celebrate Mika and Faruzan's first birthdays in August 2023. Fans of these characters can expect to receive celebratory mails filled with personalized texts and in-game rewards simply for logging in to the game. Furthermore, Mika and Faruzan will receive some official artwork that players who main them might find appealing.

Every other character born in August has gone through the same tradition of receiving such love and wholesome treatment. Officials will also release new exclusive artwork to celebrate their characters and hand out in-game gifts.

Faruzan official artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

On a related note, Genshin Impact players can expect to see a lot of fan art for all of the previously mentioned characters around their birthdays. Several artists on social media constantly create new works in this community, so fans of these units may want to browse Twitter, Reddit, and other sites to get hold of these new artworks.

Remember that this guide was written specifically for August 2023. New characters introduced in future patches might be born this month.