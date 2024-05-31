  • home icon
Genshin Impact An Eventful Vacation web event guide: How to get 40 Primogems

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified May 31, 2024 06:27 GMT
Genshin Impact An Eventful Vacation is now live. (Image via HoYoverse)

The latest Genshin Impact web event, titled An Eventful Vacation, is now live on HoYoverse's HoyoLAB website. It will last until June 6, 2024, when the Genshin Impact 4.7 update will be released across all platforms. The event introduces you to a character named Clorinde. It also offers a few in-game rewards, including a wallpaper of Clorinde. To obtain them, you must complete a few minor tasks.

This guide will teach you how to complete An Eventful Vacation web event in Genshin Impact and how to get all the free goodies.

Genshin Impact An Eventful Vacation web event guide for free Primogems

An Eventful Vacation in Genshin Impact runs from May 31, 2024, 12:00 to June 6, 2024, 23:59 (UTC+8), allowing you to experience a small adventure with Clorinde before she joins the playable roster in the 4.7 update.

Here is a list of all the rewards that you can obtain by partaking in the latest Genshin Impact web event:

  • Primogems x 40
  • Vajrada Amethyst Fragments x 3
  • Mystic Enhancement Ore x 2
  • Mora x 20, 0000

How to complete the An Eventful Vacation web event

Click to participate in the event (Image via HoYoverse)

To participate, head to the HoyoLAB website and find the official event page. Log in with your account to start playing.

The event itself is simple. You will be presented with three scenarios, where sneaky journalists slander Clorinde's name, and you must help her "Uncover the Truth." Each time Clorinde is caught off guard, the journalist will publish a report saying she is a menace to society.

Find the proper object to clear Clorinde's name (Image via HoYoverse)

You will get the option to "Uncover the Truth" once you read the Tabloid. Here, you must click on specific objects to recreate the truth behind the scenes and ruin the reporters' plans.

Here are the three choices that you must select to complete the event:

  • Seagull (bird)
  • Dog
  • Balloon

Once done, you will receive a wallpaper of Clorinde and other rewards, including 40 x Primogems, which you can use to obtain the Champion Duelist when she becomes available in the Event Wishes.

