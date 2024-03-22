Genshin Impact Arlecchino boss domain, enemy gameplay, and more leaks

The upcoming Genshin Impact 4.6 update is expected to release a new Trounce Domain featuring Arlecchino The Knave. While it has already been confirmed that the Fourth of the Fatui Harbingers will be added to the game as a playable character, some beta leaks suggest that she will be added as a weekly boss as well. Additionally, there's more information about her domain's location and gameplay.

This article will cover everything Travelers need to know about the rumored Arlecchino The Knave weekly boss in the Genshin Impact 4.6 update.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take all the information with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact 4.6 leaks show Arlecchino weekly boss location, gameplay, and more

Arlecchino weekly boss location leaked

As per leaks via @Uteyvat, the domain for the new Arlecchino weekly boss is located in Mont Esus East. Additionally, the domain entrance appears to be a tomb with the following writings on it:

"Here lies Harbinger Crucabena."

It is unknown who Crucabena is, but it is speculated that it could be Arlecchino's predecessor and the previous owner of the codename The Knave. Therefore, it is likely that the weekly boss is tied to Arlecchino's upcoming Story Quest.

Arlecchino weekly boss gameplay leaks

Several beta leaks suggest that the Arlecchino weekly boss has two phases, and her outfit supposedly slightly changes in the second phase. However, there's very little information available to tell the difference between the appearances of the two.

Here are some of Arlecchino's leaked abilities as a weekly boss in Genshin Impact 4.6, courtesy of @kunadayo:

The battle starts with Arlecchino up in the air with three pairs of wings, and she performs a plunging attack with a large AoE.

She uses two Scythes and is more agile than her playable version.

Performs two verticle strikes with her Scythes, followed by a plunging attack.

She draws a big X sign in the air using her Scythes before unleashing a series of slashing attacks inside a large AoE.

She throws her Scythes at the target before charging in to deal another strike with her Scythe and wings.

Shoots three beams in a straight line using the energy from her wings.

She launches herself into the air, summons three huge pairs of wings, and fires several attacks that follow the character, followed by six giant spheres and a plunging attack.

After Travelers reduce the boss' HP to a certain point, she enters her second phase and performs even stronger attacks. Defeating her will also drop materials to level up Arlecchino's talents.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.