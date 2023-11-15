Genshin Impact has added a new series of puzzles and challenges in the new Erinnyes Forest and Morte Region of Fontaine. You can find eight treasure maps while exploring these locations. These maps will tell you the location of a puzzle or a challenge, depending on the person who made it. At any rate, completing these challenges will reward you with a chest, which gives five to 10 Primogems.

This article will cover Autumn's Regrets, one of the eight treasure maps in Genshin Impact. You can obtain a Precious Chest, worth 10 Primogems, by solving the simple puzzle on this map. Without further delay, here is a complete Autumn's Regrets treasure map guide.

Genshin Impact: Autumn's Regrets treasure map location and puzzle guide

Autumn's Regrets treasure map location (Image via HoYoverse)

The Autumn's Regrets treasure map can be found inside a clam near an underwater ruin southeast of the Tower of Ipsissimus in Genshin Impact. To get the item, teleport to the waypoint east of the tower and swim south to find an entrance to a ruin.

However, if you haven't completed the In the Wake of Narcissus World Quest, you can use the southern teleport waypoint in the Fort Charybdis Ruins and head southwest. You will find a large clam right above the entrance of the ruin.

Note that this is the same underwater ruin from An Expected Lie World Quest, so it should be easier to locate if you have completed the quest.

Open the treasure map from the inventory (Image via HoYoverse)

At any rate, after obtaining the map, open it in the inventory. According to the map, the treasure is located in the small lake east of the Weeping Willow of the Lake. You can start by teleporting to the waypoint southeast of the Weeping Willow of the Lake and head northeast. Once you reach the location, you will find a small portal inside the lake. Dive into the water and interact with it.

This will teleport you to a hidden underground room, where you will find a small camp and a table. Read the message on the table to get the final clue to get the treasure. It will instruct you to operate the machines in the following order:

Chair. Water. Fire. Wall.

This will complete the puzzle from Autumn's Regrets treasure map, and you will be rewarded with a Precious Chest worth 10 Primogems in Genshin Impact. You can collect the chest from the next room.

As mentioned earlier, there are a total of eight treasure maps. Completing all the challenges will unlock a hidden achievement titled "A la volonté du peuple," so you can obtain 55 Primogems by getting all the chests.