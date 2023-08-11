Genshin Impact Backstage Encounter web event guide: Get free 40 Primogems from Lyney minigame

There is a new web event for Genshin Impact players to participate in called Backstage Encounter. The reward for completing it is 40 Primogems, 3x Agnidus Agate Fragments, 2x Mystic Enhancement Ores, and 20,000 Mora. This article will include a guide on how players can beat this web event and claim all its free bonuses. The goal here is to find missing three missing props.

Thankfully, Backstage Encounter is easy to complete and will only eat up a minute of the player's time. This article includes an official embed that can lead readers to the event's official site, as well as a brief guide for completing this inclusion in case they get stuck. Note that this event ends on August 16, 2023.

Genshin Impact guide for easy 40 Primogems: Backstage Encounter web event

The above Facebook embed has a URL link to the Backstage Encounter web event. Click on it to see the new content. Log in if you haven't already and then click on the "Click to Start" option. Chibi Lyney will talk for a bit, allowing you to unlock the Exploration Missions, which should include the following:

Search for the Black Cat

Search for the White Dove

Search for the Bouquet

These tasks will be discussed in the next section. After completing the tutorial, you will unlock the following Site-visiting Missions:

Visit the official Genshin Impact Twitter account

Visit the official Genshin Impact TikTok account

There is no need to like any posts or do anything on those sites, as clicking on the "Go" buttons to get to those social media sites will suffice for the necessary items you'll need later.

Backstage Encounter guide

Finding the Black Cat is easy since the web event tells you what to do (Image via HoYoverse)

After you get the white glove and candy by visiting Genshin Impact's Twitter and TikTok accounts, it's time to look for the three missing props. The web event will instruct you to drag some fish to the Black Cat hiding behind the chair. Once you do this, you will be 1/3 done with Backstage Encounter.

Use the candy on the bear (Image via HoYoverse)

Now, click on the left arrow and then drag some candy on the bear to get the Bouquet. Afterward, head to the right twice to find the last location featuring a floating cape and top hat. You will have to drag the white glove there to collect the last missing prop.

Drag the white glove to finish this web event (Image via HoYoverse)

This web event is very easy to complete since there isn't any guesswork involved. You only have a few screens to click through, meaning it should only take Genshin Impact players about a minute or two to complete this inclusion. After getting the final prop, you should see a reward screen similar to the following image.

Primogems and other rewards

These are the rewards you will get for completing Backstage Encounter (Image via HoYoverse)

It is vital to mention that there is no Redeem Code to copy. Simply completing the web event will automatically deliver 40 Primogems and other loot to your in-game account. Just log in to Genshin Impact to get your free rewards.

That's the end of the Backstage Encounter web event guide; hopefully, you'll enjoy the easy Primogems.

