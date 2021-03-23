Genshin Impact Barbara Hangout guide: How to start, possible endings, and more  

Genshin Impact has allowed players to hang out with different characters in the game since the arrival of update 1.4. One of the characters that players can hang out with is the 4-star Hydro character, Barbara.

Before players can hang out with her, they must first collect a sufficient number of Story Keys. They also need to reach a certain Adventure Rank to unlock this option. This article will go into detail on unlocking Barbara' Hangout event in Genshin Impact.

How to unlock Barbara's Hangout event in Genshin Impact

Players will need to collect two Story Keys to unlock the Hangout event for Barbara. They must then finish a total of eight daily commissions and take note ofthe required Adventure Rank, listed at AR 26 to be eligible for the event as well.

Genshin Impact Barbara's Hangout event endings

Barbara's Hangout event involves players choosing dialogues that will appear as they progress through Genshin Impact. There are five possible endings that could take place depending on the lines that are chosen.

These endings are "Untimely Enthusiasm," "Incompletely Cured," "A Holiday in Mondstadt," "A Fiery Flavor from Liyue," and "Taste of Hardwork."

Players need to choose the right dialogue to keep their heart high. Dropping it very low may cause the character to leave players and the event in Genshin Impact.

Barbara's Hangout event - Red Wolfhooks

Additionally, players can also try "Of Wolfhooks Red" as part of Barbara's Hangout event. They will need to look for Red Wolfhooks in various areas of the game in order to complete the event.

These are located at:

The bush in the Wolf arena entrance

The tree near Barbara's location

Under a hollow tree trunk

Also read: Genshin Impact: How to get Barbara for free