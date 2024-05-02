Genshin Impact Bayda Harbor chest locations and explorable items

Genshin Impact players can find up to three Exquisite Chests in the newly released areas of Sumeru, including the Bayda Harbor. Two of these are protected chests, meaning you must defeat all the enemies guarding them to unseal the treasure and obtain the rewards. Meanwhile, the last one is a hidden puzzle chest, which is pretty easy to solve but is located at the peak of a mountain.

Furthermore, you can find several Rock Piles, mostly alongside the main road. This article will guide you to the locations of all three Exquisite Chests and explorable items in Bayda Harbor in Genshin Impact and also explain how to solve the puzzle to obtain the chest reward.

All Bayda Harbor Exquisite Chest and Rock Pile locations in Genshin Impact

Exquisite Chest #1

Location of the first chest in Bayda Harbor (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find the first Exquisite Chest on a small island north of Bayda Harbor. Teleport to the waypoint in the harbor and head to that location to defeat the hilichurl group. This will unlock the Exquisite Chest, worth five Primogem rewards in Genshin Impact.

Exquisite Chest #2

Defeat the Eremites to obtain the chest (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to Bayda Harbor using the waypoint and head west, or follow the road going in that direction. You can also use the four-leaf sigils by the roadside to travel fast. You will find an Eremite Camp at the end of the road. Defeat them to obtain the Exquisite Chest, worth five Primogems.

Exquisite Chest #3

Complete the Bouncy Mushroom challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

The last chest is located at the peak of the mountain southwest of Bayda Harbor. Head south from your previous location and climb the mountain to find three Bouncy Mushrooms and an Electro Slime inside a barrel. Hit it to apply Electro on the mushroom and use it to jump higher. This will spawn an Exquisite Chest, worth five Primogems.

Using Pyro reaction to hit the barrel is not advised since it will scorch the mushroom and make it unusable.

Rock Piles

Rock Pile locations in Bayda Harbor (Image via HoYoverse)

You can locate up to 11 Rock Piles in the new area of Sumeru. Most of them can be found by the roadside so collecting them would be easy. However, two of them are present slightly far from the road and the settlement in the harbor. Unfortunately, the Rock Piles won't give you any Primogems, but you will obtain a decent amount of Mora.

