Genshin Impact: Best teams for Varesa

Varesa is a 5-star Electro character that was released during the Genshin Impact 5.5 update. She is a Plunge Main DPS unit that uses a Catalyst during combat. With a unique kit and gameplay mechanics, Varesa has a variety of team compositions that players can choose from.

That being said, this article will talk about the best teams for Varesa in Genshin Impact.

Note: This article contains the personal and subjective opinions of the writer. The listing is not in any order.

Best teams for Varesa in Genshin Impact

1) Varesa, Furina, Iansan, Xianyun

Varesa, Furina, Iansan, and Xianyun team comp (Image via HoYoverse)

This team focuses on maximizing Varesa’s plunge attack damage by providing buffs and support. Furina and Iansan enhance Varesa’s offensive capabilities by providing damage buffs.

Xianyun plays a crucial role in this team by providing a massive buff to Plunging Attack damage. Both Iansan and Xianyun provide a respectable amount of healing to keep the team sustained in battle and counter Furina's HP drain effectively.

2) Varesa, Chevreuse, Bennett, Xiangling

Varesa, Chevreuse, Bennett, and Xiangling team comp (Image via HoYoverse)

This team utilizes the Overload reaction, which is triggered when Electro and Pyro elements combine. Varesa’s Electro attacks react with Xiangling and Bennett’s Pyro applications, consistently triggering Overload for strong AoE damage. Chevreuse is an important character in this team comp as she amplifies the team’s damage while also supporting the reaction synergy.

Additionally, Bennett serves as a healer and an attack buffer, ensuring Varesa can maintain high DPS without interruptions. However, for players who do not wish to use Bennett in this particular team, Iansan can also be a viable option for them.

3) Varesa, Nahida, Baizhu, Raiden Shogun

Varesa, Nahida, Baizhu, and Raiden Shogun team comp (Image via HoYoverse)

This team composition takes advantage of the Aggravate reaction, which occurs when Electro meets Dendro. Nahida and Baizhu provide continuous Dendro applications, enabling Varesa to trigger Aggravate frequently with her Electro-infused attacks.

Raiden Shogun contributes additional Electro damage and resonance effects, ensuring consistent reaction triggers. She can also act as a sub-DPS, where using her Elemental Burst can ensure that the rest of your team has their bursts ready for the next rotation. Baizhu’s presence also adds healing and shielding, improving the team's overall durability.

4) Varesa, Furina, Nahida, Baizhu

Varesa, Furina, Nahida, and Baizhu team comp (Image via HoYoverse)

This team is centered around the Hyperbloom reaction, where Dendro cores created by Hydro and Dendro interactions are activated by Electro. Furina and Nahida generate Dendro cores through their elemental applications, and Varesa’s Electro abilities trigger Hyperbloom for powerful single-target damage.

Baizhu plays a vital role by healing and providing shields, ensuring the team’s survivability. However, you can replace Baizhu with Kokomi for healing as well as extra Hydro application.

5) Varesa, Iansan, Xilonen, Kazuha

Varesa, Iansan, Xilonen, and Kazuha team comp (Image via HoYoverse)

This Mono Electro team maximizes Varesa’s Electro damage output by focusing solely on the Electro element. All the support in this team works towards maximizing Varesa's Electro damage.

Iansan provides a massive attack buff, whereas Xilonen and Kazuha work together to buff Varesa's Elemental damage. Players can replace Kazuha with Xianyun instead if they wish to maximize her Plunge DMG buffs instead.

